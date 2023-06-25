The old saying 'there's no substitute for experience' led harness punters to the winner of the $14,000 2YO at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Vincenzo, who'd had twice as many starts as any of his rivals, was backed from $2.80 to $2.40 before leading all the way.
He didn't do everything right, running up the track in the home straight and finishing closer to the outside than the inside, but still got home by a metre from Thunder Sanz with first-starter Demolition Line 2m away third.
The winner is trained at Magra by Juanita McKenzie and was driven by her son Jack Watson.
He is a half brother to the winner of 18 races Streitkid.
Prominent owners Barry Cooper and Jamie Cockshutt bred three of the five runners and race two of them - Vincenzo and Chenin Beach who settled last and made nice ground to finish fourth.
Stewards placed a warning on Vincenzo for shifting out under pressure and noted that Demolition Line was inconvenienced.
A positive drive from Gareth Rattray helped eight-year-old gelding Ideal Karalta bring up his fourth win from his past five starts in the Rating 45-52 Pace.
Ideal Karalta started from barrier six over the 1680m trip but Rattray worked forward from the start and eventually found the lead with just over a lap to go.
The easing $3.80 favourite (out from $2.30) kept going to score by 3-1/2m from Rocks Roy, who was held up before getting an inside run, with Christian Jaz a short half head away third.
Ideal Karalta gave Carrick-based Neville Rattray his first win as a harness trainer when he scored at Mowbray last September.
Classy four-year-old Baby You A Song had little more than a stroll in the park to win the Fillies & Mares Pace by a huge margin and give favourites the first three races.
Hot Relation continued his unbeaten record for new trainer Yassy Nishitani when he brought up a winning hat-trick in the main race at Elwick on Sunday.
Ridden by Siggy Carr, the five-year-old finished strongly to take out the Benchmark 72 Handicap by a length from Rich Clan with Street Tough a similar margin away third.
Nishitani, who was a trackwork rider for Hot Relation early in the gelding's career, jumped at the chance to buy him when he heard he was available.
He believed the former stakes-placed two-year-old had simply lost his enthusiasm for racing and set about changing his attitude.
Two barrier trials in April, when Hot Relation won then ran a close second to Turk Warrior, convinced the trainer that the gelding had regain his mojo.
He was proved right when the son of son of Sizzling made a winning debut for his new stable at Spreyton on May 7 and followed up with another win a fortnight later.
Although the opposition on Sunday was stronger, Hot Relation was well backed to score again, firming from $6.00 to $5.50 in a wide market.
After beginning well, Carr eased early to sit near the rear of the field before improving mid-race and coming four wide on the home turn.
Hot Relation came up the centre of the heavy 8 track in the home straight and, after quickly gathering in the leaders, went to the line strongly under hands and heels riding.
Scott Brunton and partner Tegan Keys trained five winners between them and all were well backed.
Brunton's winning quartet was Sweet Lucifer ($15 into $4.80), Banca Glee ($7.00 into $5.50), Furneaux ($3.00 into $1.50) and Ole Ola ($1.45 to $1.18).
Keys chimed in with Chi Mazel ($3.90 to $2.80).
There were moments of respite for the bookies on the nine-race card, with the Marion Dalco trained Vanity Star putting up a big performance to win one of the maidens at $31 and Gee Gee Enuff Speed ($13 to $17) upsetting her more fancied rivals in the Benchmark 64 Handicap.
Scardimalia was also a drifter ($7.00 to $12) before winning the Class 1 Handicap for trainer Drew Tyson and providing jockey David Pires with the middle pin of a treble.
Brunton and Keys utilised apprentice claims on three of their winners, with Hannah Le Blanc (Banca Glee), Chelsea Baker (Chi Mazel) and Taylor Johnstone (Ole Ola) sharing the success.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.