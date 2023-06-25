Concerned residents of St Marys had a chance to air their frustrations at a public meeting on Saturday about an overburdened GP and emergency service that is staffed by one doctor.
Despite Premier Jeremy Rockliff announcing the town's only doctor would remain for the next two years, residents remained concerned over understaffing and the long-term future of the St Marys Community Health Centre.
There were "lots of platitudes" from politicians, St Marys resident Carole Hilton said, but the community wanted to see more activity.
She said the overall mood of the two-hour meeting was one of frustration.
"Politicians come from time to time, say all the right things but nothing really changes," Mrs Hilton said.
The community wanted to see more action and learn how things were progressing, Ms Hilton said.
During the meeting, Break O Day Council Mayor Mick Tucker called on the State Liberal and Labor parties "to set in concrete a fully worded document they will always support and never close the St Marys hospital".
"We need that endorsement," councillor Tucker said.
"We have politicians sitting in Canberra and they make decisions and they don't understand how those decisions flow down into a regional and rural community."
He said regional Australia needed to be recognised for its remoteness.
Politicians, including independent Lyons MHA John Tucker, Labor Lyons MHA Jen Butler, Labor Lyons MHR Brian Mitchell and two representatives from the health department were also in attendance.
The concerns have been brewing since December last year, when residents raised the possibility of losing the only doctor, Dr Cyril Latt, who runs a private practice and provides emergency medical services.
Another resident Barbara Longue said during Saturday's meeting that there were "some very real issues" beyond whether the doctor had signed a contract or not.
"We have the issues that the nurses have expressed across the state with their pay and specifically with the contract with the state," Mrs Longue said.
Mrs Hilton said Dr Latt's patient load, which caters beyond St Marys to cover a large area of the East Coast, remained a problem.
He is on call 24/7 and, she said, he needed a break as well.
Mrs Hilton said there had also been no succession planning if the doctor was to leave.
She said it would potentially threaten the viability of the community centre, which also has a podiatrist, lymphadema clinic, community centre, meals on wheels and other facilities.
Other issues are insufficient nurses and paid paramedics for the town, which relies on a volunteer ambulance service.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
