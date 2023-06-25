A disqualified driver will face court on a high range drink driving charge after being caught behind the wheel again, while allegedly more than four times the legal limit.
Police said a member of the public informed them that the 42-year-old woman was intoxicated and driving south on the West Tamar Highway about 3.30pm on Saturday, June 24.
Officers from Exeter and George Town caught her at Hillwood on the Batman Highway, and allege she returned a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) reading of 0.216 after a breath test.
This is more than four times the legal maximum BAC of 0.05.
Police said she was already disqualified from driving due to a similar previous offence, and will face court at a later date.
