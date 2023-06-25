The leaders of an East Coast golf club have issued a stern reprimand to whoever was behind a recent break-in and cleaned out the organisation's safe.
President of Bicheno Golf Club Peter Wight said "a substantial" amount of money was taken overnight on Thursday, June 22.
Mr Wight said the money served a variety of purposes at the club.
"It was mainly our bar float, plus a couple of other clubs within the club," he said.
"There was the golf club's tour money ... and gift cards we buy and give out as trophies on Saturdays."
The club president said it appeared the offenders had entered through a window that was usually covered by a noticeboard, and only targeted the safe.
Photos posted on Facebook by club captain Peter Bajzelj showed the door of the safe had been ripped off its hinges and large amounts of dust.
Mr Wight said this had spread far beyond the office area containing the safe, and had worked its way into several electronic devices like computers and printers.
"It took six of us between four and five hours to clean up the dust," he said.
"They would have breathed in heaps of it.
"It came fully under the door into the rest of the club. Every table and surface was covered in this dust."
Mr Wight said local police had been informed, and had strong words for whoever was behind the break-in.
"Give yourself up and give us our money back," he said.
"The amount of money is not worth the risk of going to jail. It's just ridiculous."
Tasmania Police confirmed the incident had been reported, and is under investigation.
The Bicheno Golf Club committee is urging anybody who saw anything suspicious at the club between 6pm on Thursday, June 22 and 10am on Friday, June 23 to contact the club or Bicheno Police.
