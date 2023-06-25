A hugely successful national championship has left North-East Tasmania ideally placed to benefit from the continued growth in gravel cycling.
This is the opinion of organisers of The Devil's Cardigan, which attracted a top-quality field of about 420 riders for its third incarnation but first to carry a national title.
Victorian road riders Connor Sens and Justine Barrow made successful transitions to gravel bikes to claim the major titles with Barrow returning to the state where she won the Tour of Tasmania last year.
Amid glowing reports from a field including Olympians Richie Porte and Scott Bowden plus Sam Fox, Cam Ivory, Nathan Earle, Josh Wilson and Peta Mullens, race organiser Cardigan Events anticipated the event will continue to expand.
"We really enjoyed hosting the national championships and, if offered them again, I think we would strongly consider doing it again," Pete Coleborn said.
"We love sharing some of the finest gravel roads in Australia with such a large field and believe the course is worthy of being a championship course. Gravel riding needs its own identity away from road and mountain biking and we believe this course delivers that."
Coleborn said the size of the field for both 106 and 54-kilometre courses made the Cardigan the biggest single-day event yet staged in Derby which has hosted the Enduro World Series three times.
"The future of gravel racing is bright and large and with regards to Tasmania, particularly the North-East, there's such a richness and variety of gravel road linked by beautiful little towns. The area is in a unique position to capitalise on the growth of gravel and we need to get that word out.
"Gravel riding has a lower bar of entry both skill and fitness-wise, as opposed to mountain biking, and it gets away from the real or perceived dangers of road riding so captures the best of both worlds. It also has the ability to cover distances and explore and you can do that without having to interact with traffic."
Despite being held in mid-winter in rural Tasmania, riders flocked to Derby for the AusCycling Gravel National Championship with numerous age-group champions crowned along with the elites.
"We had the cream of the Australian domestic road and mountain bike scenes and the depth in both elite and age-groups was really impressive," Coleborn added. "Holding a race in the middle of Tasmania in the middle of winter meant weather was always going to be the hot topic but we ended up with a beautiful day with people wondering what the warm glowy thing in the sky was."
Riding his first competitive race since retiring nine months ago, former Tour de France podium finisher Porte was delighted to make the short trip from his home in Launceston.
"It was a great day," the 17-time Grand Tour competitor said.
"I must admit that it was a tough day out. The scenery was spectacular, the parts of it I could take in as I was in a world of pain.
"Great event and the organisers put on a great day. To have over 400 competitors was impressive in the event's third year and it's nice to be able participate in cool events in my backyard. Proper hard course and my lack of fitness made for a tough but enjoyable day."
In a breakthrough victory, Sens upstaged many better-known rivals to take the national jersey, finishing in 3:36.01, 3:07 ahead of Wyena's multiple mountain bike world champ representative Alex Lack with Porte's Rio Olympic teammate Bowden, of Hobart, third (+4:31).
Inaugural winner Earle, of Hobart, dropped out of contention after a flat tyre.
Hailing from Bendigo, Sens, 23, rides with the St George Continental Cycling team, came seventh in the national time trial championships in January and fifth in Australia's UCI World Gravel Series race in May.
The women's race attracted a strong contingent from the Roxsolt Liv SRAM team, Barrow winning in 4:00:01 from teammate Mullens (+1:15) with Cassia Boglio third (+6:59).
A latecomer to the sport, Barrow, 44, of Melbourne, was second in the 2020 national road race and dominated last year's Tour of Tasmania, claiming the mountains and general classification titles.
She flew from the US to compete in Derby and will return to showcase the national jersey on the American circuit.
