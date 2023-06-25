A chance conversation with a friend led to a long stint volunteering for one local man.
Riverside resident Barry Hill has spent a quarter of a century volunteering as an Independent Person, being on call to support youth dealing with police.
Mr Hill said he and his wife Cherry had spent much of their lives working to better the circumstances of young people.
"I've always been involved with youth and young people," he said.
"My wife is a school teacher and in our early married life, we had a ward of the state that lived with us ... we also had a street kid who used to stay with us.
"We've always had a soft spot for young people and always tried to help them wherever we could."
An Independent Person must be present when police question young people in custody, and are called when a parent or guardian cannot be located.
Mr Hill said he was introduced to the program by a friend, and although he did not plan on volunteering for such a long time he found it hard to quit.
"A friend of mine was doing it and he was going to have to pull out because of health problems," he said.
"He took me along one day to introduce me and show me what it was all about. I took over where he left off.
"They asked every couple of years if I still want to be on the roster. I kept on saying 'yes, yes, yes'."
An Independent Person does not provide legal representation, but can counsel the young person about matters arising in a police interview.
The volunteer said a key part of this process was "building bridges" and getting to know the youth.
"I would just sit in on the interviews," Mr Hill said.
"If they weren't sure of something, or if they didn't understand they could turn to me and ask for help.
"I used to use anything I could to build bridges, and get them to relax and just try and be honest."
Mr Hill said being on call 24 hours per day was the hardest part of the role, however without people like him, young people could be in for a prolonged stay in custody until an interview could be conducted.
Now in his 80s and having spent several Christmases, Easters and other public holidays in police interview rooms, Mr Hill said it was time to step away.
He said his memories weren't all happy ones, however there were some bright spots.
"I've enjoyed it and it's been rewarding," Mr Hill said.
"There was this young girl, she was about 14 and she'd been to court about 30 times.
"When we went our separate ways she said 'gee you're a cool dude, mate'. Coming from someone like that I thought I must be doing something right."
Launceston Police celebrated Mr Hill's contribution with a certificate of appreciation and morning tea on June 23.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
