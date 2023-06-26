The Examiner
Letters to the editor | Hobart stadium avoids public accountability

By Letters to the Editor
June 26 2023 - 10:00am
Stadium facts need to be laid out for the public to decide one reader says.
IT BEGGARS belief that with people sleeping rough in our parks, others waiting for hours in hospital emergency departments, power prices sky-rocketing because our government is desperate for the extra revenues from our state-owned power companies, we are being asked to believe the Macquarie Point stadium is the best idea for spending a billion tax-payer funded dollars.

