IT BEGGARS belief that with people sleeping rough in our parks, others waiting for hours in hospital emergency departments, power prices sky-rocketing because our government is desperate for the extra revenues from our state-owned power companies, we are being asked to believe the Macquarie Point stadium is the best idea for spending a billion tax-payer funded dollars.
Maybe our premier is right and it is a brilliant idea. However, no-one but the premier and the AFL has the facts and neither of them is willing to let the Tasmanian people or even its representatives in parliament have those facts.
And now we are told that if we do get the facts and don't like them, we will not be allowed to make our voices heard.
I guess my definition of good and open government is very different to Mr Rockliff's.
Roy Skabo, Trevallyn
WITH all the hype over the entirely unnecessarily expensive stadium that the Liberal Government is trying to force on Tasmanians (at their cost), one ponders on the roofing issue.
Hobart is the second driest capital in Australia after Adelaide with an annual average rainfall of just 612mm, compared to almost double that in Sydney with 1213.2mm.
Let wealthy football organisations find their own funding and leave the state government to govern.
Andrew Smith, Bridport
THERE is not really an incentive for musical acts to include a new Hobart arena in their tours, as the costs and the transport of portable stages, lights and amps remain prohibitive. It would be a brave promoter to take that on.
Also, once the stage has been erected, at least one-third of the stadium will be taken up with PAs and stage equipment, as well as backstage caravans etc.
These days most acts play 'rain or shine' as evidenced by the Glastonbury Festival which is held on a farm and is often a mud bath, but rain is only a minor inconvenience for acts (even if fans are using the conditions for waterslides) whereas it was once quite dangerous.
The demand for a roof is another AFL bully-boy tactic, and won't impress touring bands at all.
Michael Ford, Northcote VIC
DEAR Taylor Swift
Please do a "Swifty" and come to Tassie.
Tasmania misses out regularly on top shows.
PS: WA fans would love to see/hear you too. We aren't selfish, we're willing to share you.
Jill Breen, Newnham
DURING a recent visit to Launceston General Hospital cafeteria, I found all the sandwiches are spread with margarine which is a heavily processed and unhealthy choice. Our hospitals need to set a good example to help everyone get on the path to preventative health.
Anna Hamnes, Burnie
THIS Government has made some good moves but 60 day medications for the price of one prescription is just not on and I will not be taking it up. For one, I don't want double the amount of tablets lying around my home.
The taker of five will just add more stress onto each and every person taking up this crazy scheme which is only designed to save money for the Government.
Pensioner's using it will miss out on getting onto the free list which comes into effect after getting 36 prescriptions per year. Getting two months of medication for each prescription will cut your prescription number in half making it impossible to get to that number to go onto the free list and saving money.
David Parker
