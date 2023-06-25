The Examiner
ReDress Hub starts rental service for leavers dresses.

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
June 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Manager Kirsty Mate at The Redress Hub Launceston. Picture Rod Thompson.
The ReDress Hub, a clothing store that promotes sustainability in fashion, is now offering a rental service for leaver's dresses and other formal wear to avoid the huge environmental cost of fashion.

