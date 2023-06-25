The ReDress Hub, a clothing store that promotes sustainability in fashion, is now offering a rental service for leaver's dresses and other formal wear to avoid the huge environmental cost of fashion.
Founder Kirsty Mate was inspired by a woman who was helping young girls who couldn't afford the usual cost of a leaver's gown.
She gathered multiple gowns that she then loaned out to anyone who couldn't afford a dress for the night.
After she moved on to other things, she donated the dresses to the ReDress Hub.
In setting up the gown hire service, Ms Mate said that she really wanted to "honour" what had already been started.
There are currently 30 gowns in the collection, some of which have also been donated from a local shop. The hire price is $25 and the dress needs to be drycleaned before it's returned.
It's much cheaper than buying a brand new dress, Ms Mate said.
It's also a service that it's in keeping with the mission of the ReDress Hub.
"We're all about keeping clothes in use for longer and formal gowns, wedding gowns are things that people may wear twice," Ms Mate said.
"Most people only wear them once or twice or they try and sell them or they might end up in landfill somewhere."
"It's a type of landfill that doesn't biodegrade, it'll just sit there forever," she said.
Clothing waste is a huge waste all over the world," Ms Mate said, and the more we consume the more ends up in waste.
Clothing industry is the second biggest polluter after petroleum and counts for 10 per cent of green house gas emissions, she said.
"The best thing we can do as consumers is not to buy. Hiring and swapping are the best ways to get a new outfit without the environmental impact."
Ms Mate hopes that the collection will continue to grow and people are welcome to donate their old gowns to the ReDress hub. The gowns need to be clean, without repairs or stains on them.
"If you want to look glamourous, save money and save the environment, this is the place to do it," she said.
"You'll find something unique."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
