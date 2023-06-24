The owner of a Launceston restaurant that hosted the notorious 'Karen's Diner' experience says they are still owed money from the company, which has now gone into liquidation.
The Iron Horse Bar and Grill hosted the first run of 'Karen's Diner' in April, and was due to host another round in July.
A portion of the ticket price goes towards the venue that provides the food, however Iron Horse owner Lindelle Curran-Hrycyszyn says she is still owed for one of the events in April.
Ms Curran-Hrycyszyn said that the experience "sucks" but that she was trying to put a positive spin on things.
She was expecting to host another round of Karen's Diner in July before hearing on the news that the company was being liquidated.
Karen's Diner, a creation of Viral Ventures Australia, was infamous for its "great burgers and rude service," a theatrical experience where diners are mocked and waitresses have bad attitudes.
Iron Horse Bar and Grill posted on its Facebook page on Friday that they tried to contact the company multiple times.
"After many attempts to contact the company, we have had no response," the post says.
"We have today been advised by the liquidators that there will not be any shows coming up. We would like to advise our customers who have purchased tickets to contact the ticketing company they purchased from (Explore Hidden) and request an immediate refund. We did not have any control over the ticket sales or ticketing site, it was run by Viral Ventures and the ticketing website."
Iron Horse Bar and Grill hosted the first round of events in April which was quite a successful event, Ms Curran-Hrycyszyn said.
"We were quite happy when they approached us to do some more events," she said.
She's unsure how many people have booked in for the July events, as the tickets are organised by a third party company called Explore Hidden.
However, a few hundred people would have shown up if the event had gone ahead, she said.
It's a frustrating experience and having money owed is "a bit of a pain", she said.
"We're at a loss for it and we were trying to bring some new things to the local community for people to do when they're out dining.
"It's just disappointing that we haven't been able to continue that considering that it was actually a successful event."
Ms Curran-Hrycyszyn said that she's wasn't sure if there was hope of recouping the money.
The restaurant will now have to go through the liquidators and "wait and see like everyone else."
There's a venue in Hobart that's also in the same boat, she said.
"It's going to be a bit of a process to see what happens with it all but we probably won't recoup anything from that," she said.
Ms Curran-Hrycyszyn said that she's looking to move forward and eager to bring similar dining experiences to Launceston with local groups and performers.
The Viral Group, Hidden Explore and the company's advisory team Wexted Advisors have been contacted for comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.