Hobart-based Riddle Me Adventures is bringing a new foodie experience to Launceston through mystery picnics, combining the best parts of adventure and gastronomy.
The picnic experience encourages tourists and locals alike to get out and explore iconic food destinations with the satisfaction of solving riddles along the way.
Managing director Naomi Gilmore said during the mystery picnics, customers are given a series of riddles and puzzles with locations revealed after each riddle is solved.
"At each location, part of their picnic loot is collected and, after the final stop, they have a bag full of goodies to enjoy," Ms Gilmore said.
"There's about four or five stops to pick up your food components, while enjoying scenic destinations as well as a little bit of history along the way."
She said after completing a mystery picnic on the mainland, she wanted to bring the same experience to Tasmania.
"There's nothing like this in Tassie and we have the most amazing food and the most incredible scenery," she said.
Each adventure comes with a complementary canvas bag as well as a picnic mat.
With Launceston just added to the lineup, Riddle Me Adventures offers mystery picnics in Derwent Valley, Richmond, the Huon Valley, and Bruny Island.
Ms Gilmore praised Launceston for its gastronomy, and said it was the perfect next destination for mystery picnics.
"We love the food scene in Tassie and we wanted to bring a fun way for people to explore and discover hidden gems and local favourites."
If you're worried about getting stuck on a riddle don't fear - an option to skip to the answer for each clue is available, however it's encouraged you give it a fair crack.
Bookings for mystery picnics can be made online through Riddle Me Adventures' website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.