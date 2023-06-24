'Australian ethos' must be reclaimed in war on mental health

IN response to "Heartwarming Response" headline (The Examiner, June 20), it is great to see the Launceston City Council taking active role in suicide prevention.
Australians are experiencing epidemic of mental health disorders, with a prevalence of 20.1 per cent, increasing from a prevalence of only 5.9 per cent in the '90s and the highest rate is among the young generation.
Moreover, suicide rate has been increasing, especially among men.
Mental health has impacted all age groups.
Today, bright young Australians leave university with massive debt, struggle to find a secure job and cannot dream of buying a house.
In the '80s, you could study at university without fees, did not have the stress of finding job, and could afford buying a house.
Parents are also under enormous financial pressure to pay for high mortgage debts and school fees with an increasing number of parents sending their children to private schools.
Relationships often suffer from high divorce rates, leaving families and children under enormous stress.
Pensioners are also struggling to make ends meet with high costs of living, and self-funded retirees are scared about the future.
They do not know if their super is enough for retirement and remain nervous and worried about the collapse of the share market eating up their super without protection.
Australia prides itself on being the most egalitarian, fair dinkum society and a fun-loving, larrikin land.
We need to reclaim the Australian ethos and become more active in caring for each other and create a happy and harmonious community.
Cr Dr George Razay, Relbia
WHERE is the teachers union when they will allow teachers to work in classrooms at the St Helens district high school without any heating. I suppose that is ok as they have adequate heating in the staff room.
N Johnson, St Helens
ENERGY prices go up! So too does the consumption of wood. It's Tassie in winter and it gets cold, at least it's cheaper to keep your family warm during the coldest time of the year!
We're Hydro power and we're hit with an energy price rise?
Peter Douglas, Karoola
ONE unassuming highlight of Dark MOFO was "Stories After Dark "at the State Library in Hobart's CBD.
Traversing three floors, a truncated play, "Hobart, I Love You" was simply outstanding.
Congratulations to all staff and volunteers at the Murray Street institution for their valuable Dark MOFO involvement/contribution, creating a very welcoming and pleasant environment which was open to all who wished to avail themselves to attend this free event.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
The business case stacks up very well for a tertiary sewage treatment plant to service the whole of the Tamar Valley and its surrounds. It will cost $750 million. It will create thousands of jobs for Tasmanians and assist the housing problem and certainly clean up our health system. There will be events 365 days a year. This would mean a major cleanup of the Tamar Estuary.
Barry Blenkhorn, Biologist, Gravelly Beach
AS a retired Businessman, Qantas Sales Manager 27 years, Politician Elected Local Government Member West Tamar Council 13 years, I believe I could be granted a little bragging rights.
I have just clocked up my 460th printed Letter for my magnificent Examiner. 460 proudly preserved in a scrapbook for proof and authenticity.
Ever since leaving the Council where I lost my platform for speaking out on subjects, I have turned to the most informative form of communication, The Examiner.
From an acquaintance of previous owner Edmund Rouse who I serviced in the airline to an enjoyable association with editors, from my close friend Michael Courtney who has passed away, Gilmore, Scott, Southwell and at least ten others, admired and talented editors, I have had an extremely long enjoyable association.
My incapacity gives me so much time to dwell and reminisce on my privileged past of which I am truly thankful.
At 86 with the doctor's prediction of death in six months I truly stop to smell the roses, however they have been so wrong before, they gave me six months 18 months ago! WOW!
The Lord has been kind, but still stuck in bed 20 hours per day.
Please forgive me for wasting your valuable time but as stated I have nothing else to do!
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.