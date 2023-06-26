The crowd of 16,143 that was treated to the 13-goal Buddy Show undoubtedly witnessed the highlight, but throughout his time in Tasmania, Franklin was among that rare breed of individuals who starred in a team game. Like Chris Judd, Gary Ablett, Nick Riewoldt or especially Fraser Gehrig, Franklin was capable of such entertainment that fans would attend games simply to watch him, irrespective of who he was playing with, or indeed against.