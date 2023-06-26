A day before Hawthorn's clash with North Melbourne in Launceston in round 10, 2012, coach Alastair Clarkson was asked about Lance Franklin's wayward season kicking record of 21 goals, 36 behinds and rather a lot of out-on-the-fulls.
''I'm sure it's going to turn around for him pretty quickly in terms of being able to hit the scoreboard," replied the wily and loyal coach. "I still feel like it's only a quarter away from him just tearing a game apart."
A more accurate sporting prediction would be hard to find.
When the quarter-time siren sounded in the following day's game, the Hawks' mercurial forward remained goalless - but he did have the ball in his hands and the opportunity of a post-siren kick at goal.
Franklin converted the set shot, nailed five more in the second quarter, four in the third and three in the fourth to finish with 13.4 (82) which was substantially more than the Kangaroos' total of 9.5 (59).
Becoming just the third Hawk to kick 13 goals in a game (after Peter Hudson and Jason Dunstall), the 25-year-old surpassed his previous best of nine (against Essendon in 2007 and '08) and established venue records for most goals (beating Mark Williams' eight in 2006) and highest score (27.12 (174)) plus Hawthorn's biggest winning margin over North (115 points).
All of which sprang to mind last month as the AFL lauded Franklin for becoming the 22nd player to reach 350 games and equal Eddie Betts for the third-most games by an Indigenous player.
While the competition rightly acknowledged his achievements as a four-time Coleman Medallist (2008, '11, '14 and '17), two-time premiership player (2008 and '13) and 13-time leading club goal-kicker (2007, '08, '09, '10, '11 and '12 at Hawthorn and '14, '15, '16, '17, '18, '21 and '22 at Sydney), Franklin will also be fondly remembered by Tasmanians.
He may have 12 other Hawks ahead of him on the list of most appearances in the state, but the fifth pick in the 2004 National Draft packed a disproportionate amount of newsworthiness into his 29 games here, not least in sitting two behind long-time partner-in-crime Jarryd Roughead's 102 on the table for most goals kicked at UTAS Stadium.
The crowd of 16,143 that was treated to the 13-goal Buddy Show undoubtedly witnessed the highlight, but throughout his time in Tasmania, Franklin was among that rare breed of individuals who starred in a team game. Like Chris Judd, Gary Ablett, Nick Riewoldt or especially Fraser Gehrig, Franklin was capable of such entertainment that fans would attend games simply to watch him, irrespective of who he was playing with, or indeed against.
Despite averaging nearly three goals per game in Launceston, the city also witnessed some of his career lows.
In August 2009, a bump from St Kilda opponent Zac Dawson saw Franklin lose a tooth while in April 2011 he was racially abused by a West Coast fan - both incidents caught on film by The Examiner's sharp-eyed snapper Will Swan.
But as he developed into one of Australia's genuine sporting superstars (Franklin that is, not Swan), Hawthorn became increasingly protective of their prized asset.
I interviewed Franklin several times and found him engaging and interesting but also (perhaps understandably) somewhat suspicious and (surprisingly for someone so high-profile) shy. One particular interview was rigorously monitored by a club media manager who could teach the writers of Utopia about press manipulation. I had been instructed in advance that under no circumstances was I to ask questions about Franklin's tattoos or his girlfriend.
I could handle the tattoo ban, but would have welcomed the chance to compare Franklin's impressions of Tasmania with those of his future wife, Jesinta Campbell, who visited in the same year to promote the Supercars at Symmons Plains. Describing a happy family holiday six years previously, the 19-year-old Miss Universe Australia recalled the East Coast and Penguin and devouring pepperberry-flavoured ice cream and "beautiful cheeses", adding: "I was a bit young to sample the wines back then so would love to make up for that."
Equally captivating - although marginally less photogenic - was Franklin's father and namesake who happily, and amusingly, explained the origins of his son's nickname while watching Junior's 150th AFL match in May 2012.
"My name's Lance as well, that's why we called him Buddy,'' he said of the family farm in Western Australia's wheatbelt town of Dowerin, 200 kilometres from Perth.
"It was to avoid any confusion when mum was telling Lance off. It was so we knew which one was in trouble. I'd usually go and hide to make sure it was him.''
Franklin has not retired. But he is the oldest player in the comp with most pundits expecting him to bow out at the end of the season.
In typical fashion, he spurned unnecessary fuss about his recent major milestone, choosing to speak with club staffers for a video rather than front a press conference with the inevitable retirement questions.
Whenever he does hang up those golden boots, Franklin will leave a lasting legacy, not least in Tasmania which should be grateful for getting to enjoy him at the peak of his powers.
As fellow record-breaking Hawks goal-kicker Hudson said about his most memorable individual contribution: "It is great for Tasmania because all of the young people will be able to say that 'I was there when Buddy Franklin kicked 13 goals'.''
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
