David Brown, a Year 12 student from Launceston Christian School, doesn't know if you can be born with a passion but knows that his love for science is something innate.
It's a passion that's "always been there" and David said that he's been conducting experiments and recording the results from a young age.
He'll now be moving from messing around in the kitchen sink to competing on the global stage at this year's International Science Olympiad, a competition which brings together the top high school STEM students from each country.
David, who hopes to study geology or Antarctic science at university, will compete in Australia's Earth Science team with seven other students from around the country.
The Olympiad tests not just knowledge, but also problem solving abilities like finding and correlating data, David said.
It's been a long road to get here and students have to go through multiple qualifying rounds to get to the national team.
David started the journey to the International Olympiad in Year 11 after sitting a three-hour exam. The top 24 students from each division were then sent of to a training camp for two weeks in Canberra. At the camp, they were introduced to university level science modules and were set an investigative assignment and exam.
David was among the top eight students from the environmental category who now make up the Australian earth science team for the international competition.
He and his team will be tested in theory and problem solving and on their field investigation project on the impact of tourists on the environment.
They'll need to present their findings to a world-leading panel of scientists and defend the validity of their research.
Darryl Bain, his physics teacher, said that David's achievement was "extraordinary" and that his success was the result of passion, tenacity and high-level problem solving skills.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
