You didn't have to hear coach Jack Maher's three-quarter-time speech to know South Launceston needed to stop Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens.
The classy midfielder, who was named Rocherlea's best, had a monster day with countless possessions, long penetrating kicks and a smooth set-shot goal.
But another former TSL player, who was helping track Cousens in the final quarter, had the last laugh.
Bulldogs' captain Jay Blackberry, who switched from Launceston during the off-season, was everywhere from the opening siren and jumped for joy after his left-foot snap goal in the third quarter.
The game was won in that third stanza with South's three-goals-to-two effort taking them to a 5.17 (47) to 6.0 (36) victory.
Maher spoke about trying to contain Cousens.
The Bulldogs wanted to prevent him from getting the ball in the Tigers' forward-half.
"He was a bloke who probably could have blown the game open and won it for them so we just had to be mindful of him," Maher said.
"But we don't change our game plan. We still back our game plan in against any individual or team."
The Bulldogs' mentor also provided his thoughts on Blackberry's game.
"He's hit a bit of form now and been able to string a couple of games together. He was terrific and really stood up in that last quarter," he said.
Maher also praised the efforts of vice-captains Cody Lowe and Grant Holt, who ended up with three goals.
It presented as a clash between the two form sides in front one of the biggest crowds of the season.
South had won three in a row and prior to a three-week break due to byes, Rocherlea had enjoyed five wins on the trot.
It was an entertaining match despite there being no goals for the first 18 minutes.
With two points in it at quarter-time, Tigers playing-coach Josh Ponting talked about loving the challenge of playing South and the pressure the Bulldogs were bringing.
He highlighted the turnovers in the game and encouraged his players to not get caught out.
In many ways it was much like the 36-all draw fellow finals contenders Longford and Hillwood played earlier this year - a low-scoring affair with both teams priding themselves on strong defensive pressure.
Rocherlea, who led by four points at half-time, had two players sent off in the first seven minutes of the third quarter.
But it didn't seem to impact the Tigers with Jack Rushton winning a holding-the-ball decision and kicking truly from straight in front to put the Tigers up by eight points.
South kept up and Holt banged it through from an open goal square following some strong teamwork.
Cousens then hit-up Josh Holton who slotted it home from the forward-pocket to give the Tigers' breathing space.
Then came Blackberry's exciting goal on the run which was followed by perhaps the game's most important major.
While under pressure and seconds before three-quarter-time, Lachie Cocker successfully snapped over his shoulder to put the Bulldogs one goal ahead.
Holt's set-shot major from the pocket early in the fourth term made it hard for the Tigers considering the flow of the game.
Cousens was trying to will the Rocherlea over the line and took a huge mark on the last line of defence.
There was also an entertaining play where he got about four possessions in 30 seconds and was eventually caught holding the ball.
You sensed the game might have one more twist when Ponting found Zane Brown who goaled from 30m at the 16-minute mark.
But South did well to create stoppages in the dying minutes to run down the clock.
Elsewhere, ninth-placed George Town scored their first win of the season with a 9.9 (63) to 8.12 (60) triumph against eighth-ranked Scottsdale.
The Saints surged in third quarter with three majors while keeping the Pies goalless.
Chev Deacon kicked three goals for the winners and Kyle Lanham snagged five for the Magpies.
Bridgenorth won their second nail-biter in as many weeks with a one-point victory over Deloraine at Parrot Park.
The lead changed throughout match before the Parrots recorded their 10.11 (71) to 10.10 (70) win.
Bridgenorth's Connor Griffiths finished with three goals while the Kangaroos' Lochie Dornauf bagged four.
Hillwood are still unbeaten after accounting for Bracknell 7.13 (55) to 5.10 (40) at home.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
