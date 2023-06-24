Liz Harris is giving pre-loved books a new chapter, taking their once dog-eared pages and rebinding them into notebooks, calendars and diaries.
Ms Harris, a retired English teacher, transforms the old novels - from classic children's literature like If I Ran The Circus by Dr. Seuss to esoteric works like Cecil Bainbridge's Hand Puppets - into stationary.
With her business Rebound Books, Ms Harris makes the often boring office supply "unique, personal and recyclable".
"We take old book's spines and make bookmarks, we make envelopes and gift cards with old pages, and we have journals made from books like Treasure Island," she said.
"My favourite are the diaries, which take the covers and you get the whole story dotted throughout; all from those ones everyone remembers from when they were little."
With her passion for the written word, she said there were some books she just couldn't bring herself to cut up - "anything by Jane Austen or Snugglepot and Cuddlepie."
The Longford resident was one of the many one-of-a-kind makers who held stalls at yesterday's Niche Market in the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG).
The market contributes 20 per cent of all its proceeds to St. Giles, Tasmania's largest children's disability service.
Niche returned to the halls of QVMAG for the second time this year with a unique array of Tasmanian products, from perfumed soap to tongue-tattoo lollies.
The 14-year running market weaved through QVMAG's exhibition spaces on Saturday alongside the Wildlife Photographer of the Year and the recently installed Australia in Space exhibitions.
St Giles Niche Winter market manager Scott Gelston said the most exciting thing for Niche Market this year was makers being alongside high-calibre exhibitions.
"You would struggle to find any museum in Australia which has a market running while there's an exhibition on the walls," Mr Gelston said.
"We feel honoured that the museum has worked to accommodate us and proud that we can bring an extra 1600 people through the doors to see their excellent exhibits.
"This is such a lovely two-way relationship and we're looking forward to what the future brings."
The next St. Giles Niche Market will run on October 21 later this year.
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
