A new cohort of graduate paramedics have joined Ambulance Tasmania.
Eight Northern graduates, plus a further 10 in the South and five in the North-West, finished a six-week induction course earlier this month.
They will complete an 11-month intern program, working across all three regions, en route to becoming fully-qualified paramedics.
"[I] wish them all the best as they embark on their new career," Premier Jeremy Rockliff said.
"Paramedics play such an important role in our health system by providing life-saving and emergency care to Tasmanians in their time of need.
"The 23 new graduates join the 220 paramedics and dispatch officers that our government has employed since 2014, including the 59 new paramedics since 2021 alone."
Hamish Geale
