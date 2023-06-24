Bridgenorth remain undefeated in the NTFAW premier competition after overcoming second-placed Old Scotch on Saturday at Parrot Park.
The Parrots led by seven points at half-time before hanging on for a 7.4 (46) to 5.5 (35) round-eight victory.
Emily Mckinnell booted four goals as Lucy Walker, Jenna Griffiths and Phoebe Ketchell put in big performances for the Parrots.
The Thistles were well-served by Daisy Willows, Claudia Matteo, who kicked three goals, and Lydia Holz.
Old Launcestonians celebrated vice-captain Elouise Scott's 50th game with a 3.5 (23) to 2.2 (14) triumph at Youngtown Oval.
OLs got going in the third quarter with a two goals and kept South scoreless.
Sophie Farrow, Brooke Morris and Ash Mawer were among the Blues' best while Daizi Blundstone slotted two goals.
South's best were Hayley Breward, Monique Sawyer and Hannah Viney.
Scottsdale won their sixth versus fifth battle with Launceston at Windsor Park.
In division one, top team Meander Valley and third-placed Deloraine drew 3.1 (19) each at Westbury.
The Kangaroos were up by five points at half-time and the Suns led by one point at three quarter-time of the round-eight encounter.
The Suns' Montanna Eastley became the club's first woman to reach the 50-game milestone while the Kangaroos' Dani Saltmarsh also clocked her 50th match.
George Town led at every change to emerge 6.11 (47) to 5.2 (32) victors at Blue Gum Park.
Holli Geeves, with three majors, Tyeisha Hinds and Letitia Hancock were the Saints' best.
Longford's better performers were Shae Nichols, Paige Crooks, who nailed three goals, and Brittani Perkins.
Second-ranked Hillwood welcomed fourth-placed Evandale.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
