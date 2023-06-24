The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Bridgenorth defeats Old Scotch in top of table NTFAW football clash

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated June 24 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Launcestonians' Jorjia Fulton during her team's win against South Launceston at Youngtown Oval on Saturday. Pictures by Phillip Biggs
Old Launcestonians' Jorjia Fulton during her team's win against South Launceston at Youngtown Oval on Saturday. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

Bridgenorth remain undefeated in the NTFAW premier competition after overcoming second-placed Old Scotch on Saturday at Parrot Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.