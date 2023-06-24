St Pats celebrated Mathew Williams' 150th senior game with a 18.12 (120) to 2.5 (17) drubbing of East Coast Swans at home on Saturday in NTFA division one round 10.
Williams kicked three goals and featured in the best players while teammate Brayden Claridge booted five majors.
Callum Harrison and Zeik Johnston played top games for the victors while Sam Maddern, Angus Tate and Marcus Haley battled hard for the visitors.
Former Richmond player Jake King played for UTAS Lions and snagged a goal but they fell 6.15 (51) to 4.5 (29) against Evandale on home turf.
The Eagles' best were Alex Jordan, Saxon Anderson and James Conroy as Jackson Davey finished with two goals.
Anthony Burbury, Kyle Turmine and Will Geysing were named in the Lions' best and Josh Knight slotted two majors.
Perth broke their three-match losing streak with a 12.9 (81) to 7.8 (50) home triumph over Bridport.
James Newsum kicked three goals for the Magpies and Will McBride got four for the Seagulls.
Charlie Eastoe kicked six majors as Old Scotch comfortably accounted for OLs 14.17 (101) to 4.2 (26) in their first versus fifth duel at NTCA Ground.
A consistent performance from Lilydale saw them defeat Meander Valley 23.17 (155) to 6.6 (42) at Westbury.
Daniel Viney, Thane Bardenhagen and Jai Asbury, who kicked four goals, were the Demons' better performers and Jak Hadley bagged seven majors.
Matthew Brooks booted three goals for the Suns.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
