The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

St Pats defeat East Coast in Mathew Williams' 150th senior football game

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated June 24 2023 - 9:03pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Pats' Chris Hay tackles East Coast Swans' Jayden Blunt on Saturday. Pictures by Phillip Biggs
St Pats' Chris Hay tackles East Coast Swans' Jayden Blunt on Saturday. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

St Pats celebrated Mathew Williams' 150th senior game with a 18.12 (120) to 2.5 (17) drubbing of East Coast Swans at home on Saturday in NTFA division one round 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.