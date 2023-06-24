The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

John Woodroffe's book Struck Down tells of being hit by a woman who fell from five stories

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated June 27 2023 - 10:17am, first published June 24 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Woodroffe with his new book Struck Down. Picture by Paul Scambler
John Woodroffe with his new book Struck Down. Picture by Paul Scambler

John Woodroffe was navigating the busy streets of London with his wife Katy in 1972, heading home after a busy day of work, when the unimaginable happened.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.