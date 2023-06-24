Talking points from the TNL's Northern derby - Hawks v Cavaliers

Northern Hawks continued their dominance of the Tasmanian Netball League with a 66-50 win over Northern rivals, Cavaliers.
Northern Hawks' pressure was a major factor of their victory but Cavaliers' co-coach Lou Carter said they "made errors without pressure as well".
"Sometimes you can be your own worst enemy and we threw a lot of ball away without some pressure but at times they applied really good pressure," she said.
"As a team, they play so well together so you've got to try and you've got to bring your A-game and you've got to convert your turnovers ... when you don't do that, it's a pretty simple game."
Hawks coach Alicia Sargent: "Kendall Jones showed really good fight out there on court. She just fought really hard to keep possession, she was really creative for the play and feeding that into Ash [Mawer].
"Ash stood up strong, as always, it was a good contest in there and she really worked hard to keep possession and get those goals in.
"Gemma Pope came on really strong, everyone had a great game but she came on and she was ready to win ball and disrupt play in goal keeper and she did really well."
Carter: "Young Olive [Morris] came on and she had a short period of time but she played a really good role in that third quarter. She's a first-timer in the open, so I was really impressed with her.
"Eunice [Kidmas] had another good game and it's a hard gig down down there against Ash who's a very good goalie and very good player and leader.
"They all attempted to contribute and in some way they did throughout, collectively we just didn't put it together
"Shelby Miller played a role by going into that centre and trying to get a bit of momentum so as a leader, she did a really good job."
Both teams have prominent shooters - with Ash Mawer and Hayley McDougall nailing the 1000-goal milestone together in 2021.
They combine with up-and-coming partners, as Mawer pairs with Kendall Jones and Courtney Treloar and McDougall with Esther Kidmas and Olive Morris.
Sargent spoke of her side's combinations. "It's brilliant, Ash is such a strategic player out there, she thinks very quick on court and raises that standard around her," she said. "I just think it's such a great environment for the other younger goalies to come through and to learn from that and play with that."
