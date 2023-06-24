Launceston United's new import Angel Ikeda gained instant hero status by scoring a last-minute winner for her new club.
Having played in the Macedonian first division and US college level, the 24-year-old American wasted little time making herself at home in Tasmania with a goal and assist in the 2-1 win at Kelvedon Park.
For the second week running, Nick Rawlinson's side made a disastrous start by going behind inside the first minute as Maeve Dunbabin pounced on a rare mistake by Katie Hill, but Ikeda crossed for Dani Gunton to head the equaliser 10 minutes before half-time.
The cellar-dwellers looked on course for just their second point of the campaign but lost in the 90th minute for the second successive weekend as Ikeda pounced from close range, converting at the near post after normally reliable keeper Isolina Ottavi had been unable to hold onto Issy Declerck's long-range shot.
Jazmin White was at it again in Devonport's 7-0 win over Clarence.
A week after her hat-trick in the 5-0 romp over United, the nippy forward struck twice with Madeline Payne also bagging a double and Georgia King, Renske Rombouts and Nikita Boyd completing the rout.
Statewide Cup final player of the match Pishan Choi scored twice in South Hobart's 4-0 win at Kingborough with Lucy Roberts and Amy Ollington adding the others.
Launceston United were up against it from the moment they went behind after just 44 seconds, eventually going down 9-1 to Clarence.
Ryley Wishart added a first-half double to the early opener from the prolific Xuan Cappellino with Riley Dillon and Jayden Hey also finding the net before the break, by which time United keeper Greg Duffy had left the ground on a stretcher.
United also threatened but Aidan Rigby squandered a few chances and Lachie Dean was denied when clean through before Will Spicer reduced the arrears with a sweet strike from the edge of the Wentworth Park box.
Wishart completed his hat-trick early in the second half after which Dillon made up for being denied from the penalty spot by sub keeper Aidan Piper by adding three more goals in the last seven minutes.
Launceston City and Riverside both went down 2-0 to second-half doubles.
The fifth-versus-sixth match-up at Prospect Park came to life with 20 minutes remaining.
City keeper Lachie Clark produced a brilliant save to deny Kingborough striker Noah Mies on his return to his boyhood club but from the resulting corner Greg Downes turned sharply to steer in the opener.
Moments later opposing number threes Juan Hampson and Matt Hess were both sent off following a challenge and the ever-reliable Kobe Kemp wrapped up the points from a late penalty after Riley Fellows upended Alex Brown.
Despite the midfield command of Joel Stone, eager running of Toby Anderson and late threat of sub Toby Simeoni, City were unable to breach the Lions' defences.
Riverside made wide-scale changes and looked a lot more competitive than the side comfortably beaten in nine out of 10 games so far this season.
Coached by Lynden Prince while Helder Dos Santos Silva served out his club suspension, they held double-chasing Devonport to half-time before going down to poacher's goals from Roberto Garrido and Brody Denehey soon after the break.
Olympic's new signings Nick Pechenyi and Adrian Anthony joined fellow import Andre Chamusca while Gedi Krusa returned to seniors against one of his former clubs with Aaron Campbell, Henry Cook and Alireza Amiri also stepping up.
Krusa struck a post early doors while Cook made a late goalline clearance as brothers Max and Zac Reissig faced each other leaving dad Chris unsure who to cheer for.
Having so far only registered points playing each other, Olympic and United will both see Friday's derby at Windsor Park as a golden opportunity.
Third-placed South Hobart host second-placed Glenorchy at 2pm on Sunday to complete this week's round.
Depleted numbers did not hamper Northern Rangers women who produced what coach Jo Haezebrouck called their best game of the season with an 18-1 win at Somerset.
"There were some dark clouds gathering as we started with 10 and finished with eight," he added. "But winning the game was never under doubt as we patiently let the ball do all the work and were dangerous every time in transition."
Rangers romped home thanks to six goals for Mo Chamberlin, five for Maddie Berne, four for Abbie Chugg plus singles to Liyana Juraimi and Kate Langley plus an own goal.
Second half goals to long-time teammates Meg Connolly and Chelsea Wing gave Riverside Olympic a valuable 2-0 win at Devonport.
Launceston City went down 2-0 at Ulverstone while lack of numbers forced Launceston United to forfeit their game at unbeaten ladder-leaders Burnie.
In the men's competition, a brace from Jack Lawton gave Launceston City a welcome 2-1 home win over Ulverstone while Launceston United defeated Burnie United by the same scoreline.
Goals from Tenzin Andersen and Jacob Burk couldn't save Peter Savile's Northern Rangers from a 3-2 loss at Somerset Sharks while renowned fox in the box Miles Barnard hit four in Devonport's 7-1 win over Riverside whose reply came from an own goal.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.