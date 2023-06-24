Launceston Tornadoes' dwindling NBL1 South finals hopes took a major hit with an 89-72 home loss to Nunawading.
In the week that coach Sarah Veale said her group needs to win every game to give themselves a chance of making the top eight, they suffered their 11th defeat in 17 games as the 12th-placed Spectres moved to 8-9.
Heavy deficits in the opening and closing terms cost the Torns at Elphin Sports Centre.
Down 13-27 at the first break, the home side edged the next two quarters to be well placed at the final change. However, the visitors dominated the last 26-15.
Olivia West and Riley Lupfer led the way for the hosts with 20 points each with West adding eight rebounds and Taya Webb chipping in 16 points.
However, Spectres' star Devon Brookshire was the game's biggest scorer with 23 points as Rachel Brewster contributed 19 and Emma Pearce completed a double double with 13 plus 10 rebounds.
All nine players used by the visitors recorded rebounds with the team total of 53 ultimately dwarfing the Torns' 28.
The Torns hit the road again next weekend with a fixture against Knox Raiders on Saturday at 6pm followed by Diamond Valley on Sunday at 2pm when they will again be without captain Keely Froling.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
