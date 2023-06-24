The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

Launceston Tornadoes suffer NBL1 South loss to Nunawading

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 24 2023 - 8:58pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charli Kay on the charge for Tornadoes against the Spectres. Picture by Rod Thompson
Charli Kay on the charge for Tornadoes against the Spectres. Picture by Rod Thompson

Launceston Tornadoes' dwindling NBL1 South finals hopes took a major hit with an 89-72 home loss to Nunawading.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.