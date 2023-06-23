The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Penguin to be inducted into Tasmanian Hall of Fame as great club

Emily Clooney
By Emily Clooney
Updated June 23 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penguin's Dudley 'Spud' Corbett has been a passionate supporter of the Two Blues for many years. Picture file
Penguin's Dudley 'Spud' Corbett has been a passionate supporter of the Two Blues for many years. Picture file

Success may have been few and far between at the Penguin Football Club but where the Two Blues lack trophies, they are bolstered by their work off the field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Clooney

Emily Clooney

Senior Sports Journalist

Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.