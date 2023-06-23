Success may have been few and far between at the Penguin Football Club but where the Two Blues lack trophies, they are bolstered by their work off the field.
As a result, the club has been recognised by AFL Tasmania as a "great club" of Tasmanian football.
The Two Blues are just the 14th club in the state to be elevated to the status, and will be formally recognised at next month's Football Hall of Fame dinner.
The gala dinner, which will be the first event since 2018 due to COVID-19, will see 11 individuals inducted into the Hall of Fame, three members elevated to 'legend' status, and one individual elevated to 'icon' status.
A 'memorable game' and 'legendary team' are also set to be honoured at the July 21 event that will take place at West Point.
Penguin is the fourth Coastal club to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a 'great club', following Ulverstone's appointment in 2015, Latrobe in 2013, and Burnie in 2007.
The Two Blues have won five senior premierships since their establishment in 1891.
Their most recent grand final appearance came in 2021 with their last senior premiership collected in 1985.
Penguin's induction into the Hall of Fame comes after it was confirmed that Mitch Robinson, William Henry Cundy, and Charles Eady would be recognised for the commitments to the game.
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
