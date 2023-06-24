It is time the federal and state governments stopped funding private schools. Public schools are the backbone of our education system. They educate most of our children and provide the foundation for their academic and professional careers. On the other hand, private schools cater to a smaller percentage of the population and are often inaccessible to those who can't afford them.
The importance of funding public schools cannot be overstated. Every child has the right to a high-quality education, but the chronic underfunding of public schools has made it challenging to provide the education that students deserve. The vision of the 2011 Gonski Review was to achieve full and fair funding for public schools. The report highlighted the vast disparities in funding between public and private schools and the negative impact this was having on the education system. Taking the funding set aside for private schools and putting that into public schools would ensure every student would have access to the resources and support they need to succeed. Unfortunately, this vision will never be fully realised, and public schools will continue to struggle with limited funding.
Despite the clear and urgent need for fair funding, some still argue that private schools should receive government funding. Private schools are well-funded by parents' tuition fees and other fundraising ventures; they should not get federal or state funds. They have access to resources that many public schools can only dream of. Funding private schools takes money away from public schools already struggling with limited resources. Private schools are, by definition, exclusive institutions that cater to a privileged minority. They do not face the same challenges as public schools regarding student diversity and socio-economic disadvantage and therefore do not require the same level of support. Private schools are not required to accept every student who applies, and they often have admission requirements that exclude certain students. This means that public funding for private schools is essentially subsidising education for only a select group of students.
When public schools are not adequately funded, students are the ones who suffer. Teachers are often overworked and underpaid, leading to high turnover rates. Lack of resources such as textbooks, technology, and supplies can also hurt student learning and achievement. Additionally, underfunded schools may not have access to essential services such as counsellors, nurses, and mental health professionals. This can have serious consequences for students struggling with personal or academic issues. Without these resources, students may not receive the support they need to succeed in school and beyond.
Providing adequate funding for public schools is not only a moral imperative but also an economically sound policy. Education is a critical factor in economic growth and development, and investing in public education can have long-lasting benefits for individuals and society as a whole.
Every child deserves access to quality education, and underfunding public schools only perpetuates inequality and limits opportunities.
It is time for state and federal governments nationwide to fully fund public schools and stop funding private schools, ensuring every student, no matter their parent's financial resources, has the help and support they need to succeed.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
