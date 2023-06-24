Despite the clear and urgent need for fair funding, some still argue that private schools should receive government funding. Private schools are well-funded by parents' tuition fees and other fundraising ventures; they should not get federal or state funds. They have access to resources that many public schools can only dream of. Funding private schools takes money away from public schools already struggling with limited resources. Private schools are, by definition, exclusive institutions that cater to a privileged minority. They do not face the same challenges as public schools regarding student diversity and socio-economic disadvantage and therefore do not require the same level of support. Private schools are not required to accept every student who applies, and they often have admission requirements that exclude certain students. This means that public funding for private schools is essentially subsidising education for only a select group of students.