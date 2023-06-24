The Examiner
OPINION: Governments should stop funding private schools

Craig Thomson
Craig Thomson
June 25 2023 - 7:00am
Riverside Public School. Picture by Paul Scambler.
It is time the federal and state governments stopped funding private schools. Public schools are the backbone of our education system. They educate most of our children and provide the foundation for their academic and professional careers. On the other hand, private schools cater to a smaller percentage of the population and are often inaccessible to those who can't afford them.

