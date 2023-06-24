A number of events will be held in Launceston this NAIDOC week to honour the "cultural knowledge holders, trailblazers, teachers, survivors and leaders" of the country with its theme of For Our Elders.
The Aboriginal community of Launceston is inviting all Australians to take part in the major annual event from July 2 to 9.
This year's NAIDOC Week theme pays respect to the lost elders of the past and to those who continue fighting for Aboriginal causes across Australia.
Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre's Launceston branch is hosting several events across the week, from the traditional flag raising ceremony to a NAIDOC ball.
The centre's makara patapa program officer Jay McDonald said this NAIDOC week was once again very important for the entire community.
"We draw strength from the knowledge and experience of our elders, learning from them in all areas of our lives," Mr McDonald said.
"They are our leaders, our advocates, our loved ones and we draw strength from their knowledge and experience."
This year also coincides with the Aboriginal Cultural Centre's 50th anniversary, making the theme "even more relevant for us", according to Mr McDonald.
"Through our elders fighting for rights, we have gained ground in social justice for the Aboriginal people," he said.
"If it wasn't for them going through this struggle, we wouldn't have an organisation that provides health services, youth groups and more."
The Centre will run a number of programs this year from Monday, July 3, through to Friday, July 9.
At 11am on Monday, the Centre will officially launch NAIDOC Week in Launceston at the Brisbane Street Mall with its flag raising ceremony.
The event in the carpark of the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre on Charles Street will include speeches from Launceston elder Clyde Mansell, with Skye Cox providing the welcome to country.
One of the Centre's most exciting events will be a Tamar cultural field trip, which will take Aboriginal community members to Aboriginal sites around the state to learn about the lives of elders. Another is a film screening of 88, a documentary about the 30,000 people who marched for Aboriginal rights in Sydney in 1988.
More information about this year's NAIDOC week events can be found at the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre website.
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people.
