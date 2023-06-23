Labor has accused Premier Jeremy Rockliff of acting "recklessly" by not taking the AFL deal he signed in May to cabinet.
But in a committee hearing on Friday, Mr Rockliff said he had briefed cabinet verbally the day before the deal was signed.
On Thursday, Mr Rockliff published a list of documents claimed as cabinet in-confidence by the government, after continued pressure from Labor, the Greens and key independent, John Tucker, throughout the week.
Mr Tucker and the opposition parties were seeking the disclosure of all advice to the government over its stadium and AFL deal, and they combined to outvote the government and disrupt its budget bill continuously in the House of Assembly.
After a bruising week of lost votes in the chamber, Mr Rockliff agreed to launch a review of the way that cabinet in-confidence documents are handled, and also agreed to a Greens demand that he make public a list of all documents relating to the AFL and stadium deal claimed as cabinet in-confidence by the government.
But when the list was finally disclosed on Thursday evening, it did not include advice from Treasury about the final AFL deal, prompting Labor and the Greens to suggest that Premier Jeremy Rockliff had signed it without taking it to cabinet for consideration, or without expert advice.
Labor sports spokesman Josh Willie accused the Premier of recklessness in not taking the final deal to Cabinet.
"He signed the state up to significant financial risk without even taking it to cabinet for a decision," Mr Willie said on Friday.
"Good governance matters, and it absolutely matters that cabinet hasn't made the final decision.
"They should have been demanding to see Treasury advice, they should have been demanding information from agencies, and they should have been demanding to see the deal before it was signed, because that is good governance.
Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Friday, Mr Rockliff said the cabinet was briefed verbally on the AFL deal the day before it was signed.
"The acting secretary's letter says that things are regularly discussed in cabinet that don't form an official record and therefore weren't on yesterday's list," he said.
"Cabinet was kept very well informed on both the stadium and the AFL negotiations.
"I was able to verbally brief cabinet on May 2 in anticipation of the deal being signed the next day to inform the Cabinet on the status."
Tasmanian Greens transparency spokesperson, Franklin MHA Rosalie Woodruff, said the published list revealed "just how irresponsible the decision to build the stadium really was".
"We now know the government got no advice from the Department of Treasury and Finance on this huge decision," she said.
Mr Willie said other ministers also needed to be taken to task for not holding the Premier to account.
"There needs to be scrutiny within cabinet and there needs to be questions asked of the cabinet's dereliction of duty in holding the premier to account."
He also suggested the Premier may not have taken the deal to the cabinet for other reasons.
"We have one of the defectors, John Tucker, saying the cabinet is split over the stadium decision," Mr Willie said.
"Did the Premier not take it to cabinet because he knew full well that he couldn't answer their questions and that they may have scuttled the deal?"
