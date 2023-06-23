The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Government discloses list of cabinet documents

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
June 23 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With his government now in minority, Premier Jeremy Rockliff has faced pressure on parliament to disclose more information about the stadium and AFL deals he signed. File Photo
With his government now in minority, Premier Jeremy Rockliff has faced pressure on parliament to disclose more information about the stadium and AFL deals he signed. File Photo

Labor has accused Premier Jeremy Rockliff of acting "recklessly" by not taking the AFL deal he signed in May to cabinet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.