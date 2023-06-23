A week out from Tasmania's first senior representative football match since 2017, anticipation is growing for the North Hobart Oval battle against Queensland.
The trimmed squad have had two training sessions - match simulation at North Hobart and drills in Launceston - and coach Mav Weller has been impressed by what he has to play with.
Speaking after Wednesday night's UTAS Stadium session, the 123-game, three-club AFL player praised the state's prospects.
"I think the top end in Tassie is as good as anywhere," he said.
"We've got some great players, obviously Siggo [Lauderdale's Sam Siggins] is having a standout year, Brad Cox-Goodyer, you've got Alex Lee in the ruck and big Tommo [Kingborough's Jack Tomkinson] down forward.
"We've got some other guys that we've chucked in, like [NTFA player] Jordan Cousens is probably one of our better kicks and he's obviously played a fair bit of footy.
"You mix that with some NWFL boys and some guys that have played for the state before and it's just that mix of experience and youth but the quality is there and that's probably what stood out to me."
A condition of the match is that both sides need to have six players under the age of 23, which will see some of the state's younger products mix it with those that have been long-time high performers.
That was one of several things about the concept of representative football that made Weller smile.
"In the past when there has been rep footy, that's something that's been a real value - there's some relationships that guys have had with younger guys passing the baton on," he said.
"I know these older guys are really enjoying having a younger wave coming through and hopefully representative footy is here to stay and that experience that we can get from from next week, we can hold on to that and we can build something, build a culture or rediscover the Tassie culture of playing for the map."
With the men's and women's teams set to be announced on Wednesday, Weller said they've "got some tough decisions to make" with "probably 10 blokes that are going to be really stiff".
"I think the guys know that they're a part of this and there's been some guys go out of the side already and we've encouraged them to still pay attention and come to the rooms for the game and still be a part of it.
We want to build something that's bigger than just next weekend.- Tasmanian representative team coach Mav Weller
"We want to build something that's bigger than just next weekend."
North Hobart Oval is set for a major day of Tasmanian football on Saturday, July 1, with the Tasmania Devils under-18 boys starting things off at 9.20am against Northern Knights.
The women's representative side, coached by former Old Scotch mentor Deb Reynolds, will then play Queensland at 11.55am before the men at 2.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.