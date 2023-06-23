The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Premier faces Public Accounts Committee's stadium inquiry

IB
By Isabel Bird
June 24 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Jeremy Rockliff appeared before the Public Accounts Committee on Friday to answer questions on the state's deal with the AFL for a Tasmanian team.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff appeared before the Public Accounts Committee on Friday to answer questions on the state's deal with the AFL for a Tasmanian team.

The latest stadium inquiry grilled Premier Jeremy Rockliff about when cabinet first discussed the AFL licence agreement, and whether the agreement was sighted by cabinet before it was signed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.