The latest stadium inquiry grilled Premier Jeremy Rockliff about when cabinet first discussed the AFL licence agreement, and whether the agreement was sighted by cabinet before it was signed.
An agreement with the AFL was released publicly on May 21 detailing that the Tasmanian team licence was conditional on the building of a new stadium.
It was asked when cabinet first discussed the AFL licence agreement, and whether it sighted the document before its official signing earlier in May.
There was no direct answer from Mr Rockliff, but he said his cabinet colleagues were consulted along the way, and "kept informed at every stage".
"We have been considering and having verbal discussions, supported by cabinet-in-confidence documents, that enabled us to make the decisions around investments of the stadium, and indeed the team itself, in the budget papers," Mr Rockliff said.
"We secured and finalised the budget in around mid-April, where it was very clear that we work through this very methodically."
Questions also focused on whether Treasury advice was sought before the agreement was signed.
Government officials said it was not common practice that such advice is sought on every deal.
"[We have involvement] in lots of transactions, hundreds that are small, some large, and we don't consult and involve treasury on every single part of negotiation."
