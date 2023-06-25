Residents along the North and South Esk rivers, and the St Pauls River, have been urged to monitor conditions as wet weather has swollen catchments.
Starting Thursday, June 22 the Bureau of Meteorology forecast minor flooding, and as of Sunday, June 25 the bureau reported minor flooding was occurring.
In the case of the North Esk River at Corra Linn this could continue through to Tuesday, while the bureau predicts flooding Fingal and Llewellyn is likely to ease into Monday.
SES regional manager for North Tasmania David Nicholls said even 'minor' flood warnings should be heeded as conditions could change quickly.
"Generally there is no risk to residential areas during a minor alert," Mr Nicholls said.
"It's about making sure that people are aware not to drive or otherwise enter those floodwaters ... streams and rivers are running a lot quicker than they normally would.
"It's also useful for the farming community because they might be down near those rivers and would need to move those animals to higher ground."
The SES manager said although Launceston had been hit with rainy weather before the recent flooding, the key was "the rain we don't see falling" in the highlands, where sodden ground meant the water had nowhere else to go.
Mr Nicholls said the impact of the current minor flooding was unlikely to be felt in the city centre, but could cut off road access to rural communities as culverts overflow.
"We probably won't see so much down in the Launceston area," he said.
"Up in those upper areas though, there are a lot of back roads where little streams all of a sudden turn into big streams.
"Then we might start seeing a little bit of water over the road ... people need to be aware of the driving conditions."
Regardless of where they lived, Mr Nicholls reminded all Tasmanians to prepare for future flooding ahead of the rainy season as it was key to keeping people safe.
"Now's the time to do those flood preparations," he said.
"It's important that we know our flood risks within our own area. If you are new in town you can ask the locals where the areas of concern are.
"It's important to develop a flood emergency plan, put together an emergency kit, have the emergency numbers close at hand just in case and actively monitor flood warnings through TasAlert."
More details about flood preparation can be found on the SES website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.