More than 50 state bank branches closed within six years

The federal government should provide or support a publicly owned community banking service in recognition that banking is an essential service, the Tasmanian Small Business Council has said.
TSBC chairman Geoff Fader wrote to a Senate committee inquiring into regional bank closures to recommend the proposal, explaining that removal of banking services brought trade and commerce to a standstill.
He said the withdrawal of banking services from a community deprived people access to their own money and the ability to have the necessary resources to live.
"Small businesses in all communities, especially in regional areas, continue to report that cash transactions remain an essential offering for consumers," Mr Fader said.
"We also are informed that community sectors that are recognised as vulnerable also tend to utilise cash."
He said any future bank branch closures should only occur following the establishment of community hub or consolidated services.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff in a submission to the Senate committee said since June 2017, more than 50 bank branches and other face-to-face service points have closed in the state.
He said the number of automatic teller machines had reduced by more than 60 per cent.
"With an ageing population, limited public transport services, lower digital and other literacy levels, and limited telecommunications coverage, branch closures disproportionately impact Tasmanian communities, especially those in regional and remote areas," Mr Rockliff said.
He said branch closures created uncertainty of communities and could threaten the future viability of regional and remote towns.
Tasmanian Women in Agriculture chairwoman Deb Morice said banks were licensed by the government with the right to operate profitably.
"This license tomake money for shareholders should be balanced by community service obligations to operate for the benefit of the Australian population, including regional and rural communities," she said.
Hearings before the Senate committee will take place in August.
The committee will provide a final report on its findings and recommendations by December 1.
