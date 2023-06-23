Lies told by a Swansea couple accused of the murder of Shane Barker could be used by a Supreme Court jury as evidence of their guilt if the jury were satisfied they were deliberate, Justice Robert Pearce said in summing up the case on Friday.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker, 36, on August 2, 2009. Mr Barker was found dead inside his Campbell Town home after being shot with four .22 subsonic bullets fired through a silencer.
The jury is set to begin their deliberations on Monday.
Justice Pearce's directions and summing up came after a 10-week trial, more than a hundred witnesses, and expansive closing addresses by prosecution and defence counsel.
He said it was the crown case that the lies were told because the truth would implicate the accused in the crime.
"The State's [crown] case is that they told lies because the reality would make them look guilty," he said.
"That is called the consciousness of guilt."
But he said a lie on its own could not prove commission of a crime, there must be other evidence.
Justice Pearce said that the defence case was that lies could be told for other reasons including panic, to escape an unjust accusation, to protect a person or because of consequences unrelated to the offence.
He said the crown was relying on five specific lies as evidence of the guilt of the accused.
They included a lie about where they were at the time of the murder, what they were doing at the time, that they got on well with Mr Barker, on whether they had access to a .22 pump action rifle from Mrs Jordan's father and lies about a crowbar.
The jury heard that Mr and Mrs Jordan lied in a statutory declaration on August 10, 2009 when they said they were in Swansea on the night of the murder. They sent a text message on August 2 saying "all good down here" which bounced of a Telstra tower at Youngtown at 7.33pm.
When police confronted them with the Telstra records they said they had gone to KFC at Kings Meadows.
Mrs Jordan told her daughter in an intercepted phone conversation "we lied deliberately Rachel" and "it's a very, very big deal that we lied".
"It seems to me that there is no doubt that a deliberate lie was told and the prosecution case is that it can be used by the jury as an implied admission of guilt," Justice Pearce said.
Justice Pearce said that the crown case was that the couple lied about their motive -the hatred of Mr Barker for his treatment of their daughter and granddaughter.
He said the defence case was that by the time of the murder there was no evidence of ill feeling and everybody had moved on.
The crown case was that the couple also had the opportunity to commit the crime because they passed through Campbell Town on the night. The defence said presence in Campbell Town during the evening did not prove they committed the crime and that the time of Mr Barker's death was not precisely known.
"It's for you to judge whether they were in Campbell Town at the relevant time," Justice Pearce said.
Justice Pearce said the crown case was that they compounded the lie by lying about the route to KFC and lying about picking up a crowbar from Mr Barker's home exactly a week before the murder to provide an innocent explanation for any DNA evidence.
He said the defence case was that neither accused shied away from the fact that they lied to police but they admitted the lie and stuck steadfastly to their version since.
He said that if the jury were satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Jordan pulled the trigger they could find Mrs Jordan guilty for being part of an unlawful common purpose to kill Mr Barker.
But he said that they could not be found guilty if there was a reasonable hypothesis consistent with their innocence.
Justice Pearce said that the prosecution case suggested there was no plausible explanation that anyone other than the accused committed the murder.
"The defence says you can't be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that it wasn't somebody other than the accused," he said.
He said that a ballistics expert witness Gerard Dutton concluded without doubt that a cartridge case found at Mr Barker's home was fired by the same weapon as some cases found at a Jordan family property at Little Pine.
The defence case was that there was no conclusive evidence that the bullet found in Mr Barker's body came from the found cartridge case.
He said no adverse inference could be drawn from the fact they declined to give evidence in the trial.
He said the jury had three possible verdicts; guilty of murder, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter or not guilty of anything. A guilty verdict must be unanimous, while a not-guilty majority verdict (ten or more jurors) can be delivered after six hours of deliberation.
Justice Pearce said he would check on Monday whether a juror with a July 1 flight booked could perform their duty without being affected by the deadline. Two reserve jurors have sat through the trial since being selected on April 17.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.