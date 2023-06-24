The railway shed on Inveresk's eastern corner doesn't draw attention to itself.
Only a scattering of old wagons and a small sign - Don River Railway Launceston Restoration - suggest the building has any railway connection at all.
But three times a week, for the past 23 years, dedicated volunteers have been coming here to maintain and restore historic Tasmanian railway vehicles.
In that time, a team of 15 to 20 mostly retired men have taken 12 rotten or rusting items of rolling stock, stripped them back, and returned them to Devonport's Don River Railway looking brand new.
"The hours we put in - you couldn't imagine over 20 years," volunteer Paul Fletcher says.
"But we enjoy doing it."
Tasmania has a rich railway heritage of more than 150 years.
Lines operated between Hobart and Launceston as early as 1876, and many more soon followed across the North and the West Coast.
"A lot of the carriages we've worked on came out here from England in 1868 before the rail opened in 1870," Mr Fletcher said.
"We've restored those and they're back down at the Don now.
"There's one horse float, a pig and sheep wagon, a ventilated vegetable wagon, the rest of them carriages."
Perhaps the Launceston team's greatest achievement to date is the restoration of the 'royal carriage'.
Received as a wreck, the carriage that once transported the Duke and Duchess of York across Tasmania spent four years at Inveresk before it was returned to the Don in 2013.
"The late Queen's mother and father rode in it, and two of her uncles," volunteer Harry Camplin said.
"In the interior we found it was lined with Huon Pine."
An estimated 15,000 hours of labour went into restoring the carriage.
More than 1000 people viewed the finished product in Launceston before it was returned to the North-West.
Mr Fletcher said the value of such a carriage was "indeterminable".
"It's absolutely beautiful," Mr Camplin said.
"People came and saw it and marvelled at it. The then-Governor launched it into service and went for a ride on it."
After a stunningly-restored ABL12 carriage left the Inveresk workshop in February, the team needed a new project. AAL11, a circa-1931 carriage that ran the main line between Hobart and Launceston before being written off in 1975, was sent up from the Don.
It was first estimated the clean-up would take 12 months, but the Inveresk group believe the historic carriage could well take two or three years.
Bill Reynolds, a former Don River president who grew up near a four-track main line in Northamptonshire, summed up the group's progress.
RELATED: Historic carriage to be restored
"We all do our different bits," Mr Reynolds said.
"At the moment I'm the chief taker-aparter-er, finding where all of the horrors are.
"We thought [AAL11] was only coming up for a bit of a touch-up and a decent coat of paint, [but] we've found some horrible bits in it. Today we've found a very nasty bit which is going to need considerable rebuilding."
Workers have stripped back sections of the roof, removed doors and interior panels - each carefully marked for later re-installation.
"We're finding the problems that need to be solved," volunteer Philip McArthur said.
"It was so well-made and fitted so perfectly that to get it apart you've got to put one or two cuts in and join it all up later when you put it back into place. The workmanship is incredible."
Each volunteer has their own unique background and skillset, and some come just to socialise.
Mr Fletcher loves woodwork - "I spent 20 years at the gas company making and repairing gas meters - now I can't stand anything to do with metal" - while David Tregaskis, a Don volunteer of four decades, has a construction background.
Mr Tregaskis poured the slab for the Inveresk workshop, while the building itself was designed by Mr McArthur about 15 years before he joined the group.
"I did my cadetship with the railways in 1969 as an engineer, left the railway for many years and came back out of interest," Mr McArthur said.
"The royal carriage was probably the first carriage I was introduced to in terms of proper restoration work.
"Incidentally my mother had a pair of old colonial-type chairs which ended up in the royal carriage - that was a nice little family touch."
More than co-workers, the group are friends.
"It's a good atmosphere, you come along and have a chat to everybody about all sorts of things," Mr McArthur said.
There's an old saying - many hands make light work.
The youngest of the team is in their 30s, and the group would welcome new members with open arms.
"There's not really a boss - there's one or two people who tend to steer things along but we all tend to respect each other and get on with it," Mr Reynolds said.
"It's an interesting operation."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.