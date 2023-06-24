The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Launceston's Don River Railway restoration crew begin new project

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
June 25 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The railway shed on Inveresk's eastern corner doesn't draw attention to itself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.