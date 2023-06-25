Council numbers in spotlight - nobody mention the 'A' word

ONE must applaud the proposals now being considered to, at long last, address the shortcomings of local government in this state.
Tasmania has long suffered the financial burden of being early in settlement and so first to set up community government structures.
That these have not been substantially changed in line with governments Australia-wide is very much a factor of our communal parochialism.
Just compare local government in this state with elsewhere in Australia. We are stiflingly over-governed!
And this is recognised in polls showing over 70 per cent believe we have far too many councils.
Even with just eight local government jurisdictions, our councils would just be a fraction of the size of those existing across mainland Australia.
Unfortunately, too many people have a vested (financial) reason to maintain the present wasteful situation. Mayors and councillors should be disqualified from voicing opinions on the proposed changes.
They all are destined to lose financially if change occurs.
Leaders in parliament: Your role is to ensure your parliamentary members vote in the state's best interests, not to be swayed by noisy minorities.
I hope I am not again disappointed!
THE recent anti-trans push to 'shield' children from ideas of gender and sexuality shows just how out of touch with reality LGB Tasmania truly is.
Yes, young people try things out.
In fact just last month I met a four-year-old that identified as a boy, a girl, a puppy, a unicorn, and the wind, all in one day. Who cares?
As adults we should have the capacity to let trans kids be trans kids.
It costs us nothing to respect the autonomy and self-determination of young people and pays dividends in protecting the wellbeing of young LGBTQ people.
FRONT page of The Examiner (June 23) regarding eco advertising and $1 million wasted: A sick joke surely?
Tell these PR money wasters and MPs to go somewhere like Longford or Exeter tips.
Mountains of previously usable materials now shredded. Lost to the community. All through independent contractor contracts usually, under ruse of public safety.
Roadside rubbish, verge trails through state and still no container deposit scheme, only 50 years behind the rest of Australia.
How these public fund manipulators can keep a job makes ordinary mugs even more disillusioned with every new news story. Imagine how far the million could have gone in the real world?
Taxpayer money in 2023, like every other year, is like water to these red tape PR driven morons.
MAO'S last dancer Li Cunxin takes his final bow and steps away from the Queensland Ballet after a stellar career due to ill health.
His memoir, made into the film "Mao's Last Dancer", traverses his rise from poverty in China to performing at the world's highest level of ballet.
Li and his wife Mary McKendry (originally from Rockhampton) are both former principal dancers at the Houston Ballet, and will leave the Queensland Ballet together after 13 years, leaving a world-class ballet poise and pointe legacy.
I NOTE that none of the mayoral candidates mention changing the city's boundary to better reflect the true size of the city and thus improve revenue for the regional services it provides.
Some time ago a departing GM made one comment: change the city's boundaries.
There, I did not use the term amalgamation.
