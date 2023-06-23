International Swifties are full of high hopes this week with the long-awaited announcement of The Eras Tour dates outside of the United States. But Tassie Swifties are a little crestfallen.
The U.S. leg of the tour began in Glendale, Arizona, in March, and anticipation for global dates has been burning red ever since.
Taylor Swift last toured in 2018, with her Reputation Stadium Tour visiting Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth, as well as Auckland, NZ.
In 2020, Swift was set to tour her seventh album, Lover with Lover Fest, which unfortunately was cancelled due to worldwide lockdowns.
Australian dates were predicted but never announced for Lover Fest.
Since this cancellation, Taylor has released three new albums, Folklore (2020), Evermore (2020) and Midnights (2022), and having previously toured each album individually, fans have been hoping and dreaming for the next announcement.
The announcement of tour dates for Melbourne and Sydney in February of 2024 begs the question: what about the rest of us?
This is the sixth time that Swift will tour Australia and the first time she has left Brisbane off the schedule. On previous tours, she has also enchanted Perth, Adelaide and even Newcastle with her presence.
It is not surprising that as arguably the biggest female star in the world right now, Swift has never performed in Tasmania.
The disappointment is nothing new to Tassie music fans.
Unfortunately, with the MCG capacity at 100,000 and Accor Stadium capable of hosting more than 80,000, Tasmania cannot compete.
It's pretty clear that even with a 23,000-seat stadium in the south, most international acts still wouldn't consider us for these mega-musical events.
If Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane (capacity 52,500) and Optus Stadium in Perth (capacity 70,000) are not even getting a look in, I'd be a mad woman to dream that Macquarie Point or an upgraded York Park would put us on the map.
The Eras Tour has already broken records, including most ticket sales on a single day via Ticketmaster and the highest-grossing U.S. tour in history.
It is tipped to become the highest-ever grossing world tour of a music artist.
We're not out of the woods yet, as purchasing tickets is likely to be a delicate and treacherous affair; the Ticketmaster website famously crashed during the U.S. sales, leaving many an innocent fan haunted by missed opportunity.
Long story short, from the moment I knew Taylor was coming to Australia, the end game was to do everything in my power to attend a show, regardless of location.
And promoters of artists of Swift's level of popularity know this.
They won't bother with small 23,000-seat boutique stadiums when they can play huge venues like the MCG, and people will come to them.
The happiness will hit differently after such a long wait if I am lucky enough to get a ticket.
No doubt the wildest dreams of those who attend will come true.
But it would have been sweeter if the show was in my home state.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.