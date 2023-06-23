Take a walk back down memory lane with these photos from The Examiner archives.
This week we take a look at snaps from the week of June 19-25, 2008 - that's 15 years ago now.
That week, Premier David Bartlett was in town as one of the speakers at a local government conference.
Daniel Prins, Babbie Clifford, Phil Hill, Johnno Cowthen, Ellen Freeman and Rebecca Arnol were some of the participants in Cressy High School's No Dole Charter.
Meanwhile the East Tamar Highway was in the middle of a major upgrade, and renown gardener Peter Cundall announced the end of his TV career that dated back to 1969. He was best known for the ABC's Gardening Australia.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
