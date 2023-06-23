A new opportunity for Tasmanian designers and makers opened up this week, replacing the historical Design Tasmania Awards after much consultation with local designers.
Tasmania Makes aims to move beyond the traditional award events that often see one designer rewarded financially, with others missing out on tangible benefits.
Instead, eight designers will have a platform to showcase their work over a three month summer exhibition at Launceston's Design Tasmania.
Design Tasmania artistic director Michelle Boyde said Tasmania had a unique designer and maker culture, and the new program provided them an opportunity to make something outside of a client brief.
"Often craftsmen get caught up in working for other people and they have these ideas in the back of their head that they really want to do," Ms Boyde said.
"So it's an opportunity for them to come out with something new and maybe a bit more risky."
Along with the summer exhibition, Ms Boyde said they will be looking for people to take to the prestigious Melbourne Design Fair next year.
"We really just want to see who's out there, what they're doing and what they need to work with people on a case by case basis to see if we can help them form relationships," Ms Boyde said.
She said they wanted to move away from a "winner takes all" awards system and instead create a more egalitarian opportunity.
"I think Tasmania specifically is quite different to bigger city design cultures, we tend to work together communally," she said.
"A lot of them have grown up with craft making or boat making families and tinkered out the back with Dad, we're quite inter-generational and community based.
"With Tasmania Makes, everyone that is in the exhibition and project gets a chance to develop what they're doing and there's not a winner takes all situation in the end."
Expressions of interest are open now until July 11, and can be submitted online.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.