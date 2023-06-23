The Examiner
Ben Lomond Alpine Resort ski season opens for 2023

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated June 24 2023 - 10:15am, first published 5:00am
Alice Eades of Launceston on the ski tow at Ben Lomond. Picture by Paul Scambler
Alice Eades of Launceston on the ski tow at Ben Lomond. Picture by Paul Scambler

Heavy snowfalls greeted the opening of Tasmania's ski season at Ben Lomond Alpine Resort.

