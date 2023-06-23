Heavy snowfalls greeted the opening of Tasmania's ski season at Ben Lomond Alpine Resort.
Following a fresh 25 to 35 centimetres of snow on Monday, the mountain opened its doors to skiers and snowboarders alike.
In conjunction with the season opening, the resort introduced its brand-new Ben Lomond BASE, the location of the mountain's base operations, hire, and cafe area.
Resort managing director Ben Mock said BASE was many months in the making.
"Ben Lomond BASE provides a one-stop shop for everything skiers, snowboarders and winter enthusiasts may need for a day on the mountain," Mr Mock said.
"Visitors can now fuel themselves with breakfast and coffee, or stock up on take-away lunch and dinner at the BASE Cafe."
He said BASE comes into its own as the ski day comes to a close, providing music, hot chocolates and alcoholic beverages to enjoy around its fire pit.
"On select weekends, the venue plans to play host to live bands, providing Ben Lomond guests with the opportunity to join for après ski."
The new facility isn't the only new investment for the Resort either, as four new TechnoAlpin snowmakers imported from Italy were unveiled.
Mr Mock said the machines were designed to produce significant amounts of snow even at the most marginal temperatures.
"It optimises snow production efficiency and structure to provide optimum snow conditions throughout the ski season," Mr Mock said.
"The entire process utilises 100 per cent natural water, ensuring an environmentally friendly and chemical-free snow experience."
Ben Lomond has been further transformed by National Parks Tasmania's newly rebuilt day shelter providing somewhere to warm up between runs.
"We are excited to open the doors on a new and exciting ski experience at Ben Lomond," Mr Mock said.
"With our state-of-the-art TechnoAlpin snowmakers, we expect great snow conditions throughout the season."
He said the opening of Ben Lomond BASE reinforced their commitment to providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for all guests.
"We will for the first time provide the only place to get snow chains, lift tickets, ski and snowboard hire, as well as food and retail all in one affordable packaged price," he said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
