UPDATE - 2pm, June 23:
The Bass Highway at Carrick remains closed as emergency services clear the scene of a crash between a car and a campervan, which resulted in the latter rolling over.
Inspector Michael Johnston said initial investigations suggested the crash between the white Suzuki SUV and campervan was a head-on collision.
"It appears early indications are that one of the vehicles has crossed to the incorrect side of the road resulting in a collision," Inspector Johnston said.
"All the occupants have been taken to the hospital with a range of injuries. but none are considered serious at this stage."
A police spokesperson confirmed the vehicles' occupants had been extricated, and that crash investigators had been called to the scene.
The spokesperson said emergency services would remain on site until the highway had been cleared.
EARLIER:
Police say no serious injuries have been reported as they attend to a multi-vehicle crash on the Bass Highway.
Officers are currently at the scene of the crash between a car and camper van at Carrick which was reported about 11.45am on Friday, June 22.
Police advise the highway between Oaks Road and Illawarra Road will remain closed in both directions while emergency services clear the scene.
Motorists are currently being diverted along Meander Valley Road.
More to come.
