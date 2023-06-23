The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police are currently responding to a crash on the Bass Highway at Carrick

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 23 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bass Highway at Carrick is closed until further notice. Picture by Philip Biggs
The Bass Highway at Carrick is closed until further notice. Picture by Philip Biggs

Police say no serious injuries have been reported as they attend to a multi-vehicle crash on the Bass Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.