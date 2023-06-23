After 53 years, TasRail's longest-serving employee has called the end of the line.
Phil Cornwell will retire next Friday from a career that has spanned five different owners, several locations and 31 years on TasRail's safety committee.
Contemplating his final day at the office, one word summed up his feelings.
"Nervous," the 69-year-old said.
"I've been talking about it for years - [my wife] will believe it when she sees it.
"My son the other day said 'is Dad actually retiring or is he just talking about it?'
"Even half the ones I work with reckon I'm not going next week."
Mr Cornwell remembers his first day as an apprentice - "I started on the 20th of January 1970 at 7.30am" - and the spot he stood to drill holes, now encapsulated within QVMAG's dinosaur exhibit.
His final day at the Inveresk plant, where he worked as a fitter, is equally memorable.
"We were all having a bit of a wake before we left," he said.
"[A colleague] had these two pieces of conduit with a funnel stuck in the end - he went up to the mezzanine floor and played The Last Post beautifully on this piece of conduit.
"It was unbelievable. It echoed through the building - it was a weird feeling, but very fitting."
After moving from Inveresk in 1994, Mr Cornwell became involved in training and safety, and has spent the past decade as TasRail's safe working and compliance superintendent.
On Tuesday, the father-of-two and grandfather-of-four chaired his final safety committee meeting, having called the first in 1992.
"She's been a good ride," he said.
TasRail chief executive Steven Dietrich said people like Mr Cornwell helped make the company what it is today.
"Phil's passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment cannot be questioned," Mr Dietrich said.
"His 53 years of knowledge, in the areas of rail plant, safe working, contractor engagement, and training, have been of great benefit to the team at TasRail.
"We wish him well in his much-deserved retirement."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
