North Esk River walk turns on the photographic charm

ABOVE: The Straitsman moored at the site of what is now Seaport. Taken in April 25, 1991.
It's only a couple of kilometres to walk along the levee bank from Kings Wharf, past the junction of the three rivers, to the old railway Black Bridge at the museum in Inveresk.
I've found it to be a great spot for my camera and I to get a little exercise.
There's always something to photograph.
It doesn't seem that long ago since the demise of the old hangar style rowing club near the gasworks, or the old tugs moored at Kings Wharf, or when Seaport was still a dry dock.
If you look carefully you can still see the gates underneath the hotel at low tide.
I have a secret weapon for getting great pictures while on my walk.
It's my 2008 model Nikon D700.
It might be old and have only 12 million pixels, but the buttons are all in the right spots, and I've yet to find a camera that produces better colours.
Here's a few samples of some of the shots:
Pedestrian walks along North Esk River levee bank near Customs House - June 19, 2008:
Dismantling of the North Esk Rowing Club facility in Launceston - July 4, 2006:
Ted factory near Kings Wharf - April, 4 2020:
North Esk mural on the back of a long demolished warehouse in Lindsay Street, Invermay - April 22, 2008:
Fog on the North Esk River at Seaport, Launceston - June 26, 2022:
Sunset at the masts on the North Esk levee bank, opposite the Custom House - June 21, 2020:
An old tugboat moored at Kings Wharf, Launceston - August 7, 2008:
Crescent moon, Trevallyn Hill and Silo Hotel - July 23, 2020:
Smoky sunset over the North Esk River, Launceston - January 14, 2020:
Misty morning glides over the junction of the three rivers - June 26, 2022:
Ponrabbel II at Kings Wharf - June 1, 2020:
Seaport Marina - May 19, 2023:
- Photographer, Phillip Biggs
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.