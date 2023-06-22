Welcome to ACM's free monthly newspaper, connecting lutruwita/Tasmania's farming community with the stories that matter.
Tasmanian Farmer prides itself on providing farmers, primary producers and associated businesses with a comprehensive publication on the latest information, relevant to their needs.
Inside, readers will find invaluable information on new product releases, technology, stock innovations, industry achievements and news regarding the local rural sector.
Click HERE to read the latest July 2023 edition of Tasmanian Farmer - including our front cover article featuring Truffles of Tasmania.
If you think you have a local farm or food story to tell, simply email our new editor Phoebe Christofi your ideas at phoebe.christofi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
*The team at Tasmanian Farmer wish to acknowledge the traditional owners as the continuing custodians of lutruwita/Tasmania and pay our respects to elders past, present and emerging.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
