Two footballers will reach 50 club games when South Launceston hosts Old Launcestonians at Youngtown Oval in NTFAW premier round eight on Saturday.
It's also a third versus fourth clash which adds to the occasion.
Dual premiership Bulldog Kate Bellchambers, who has been a part of the women's side since their inaugural year in 2018, and OLs vice-captain Elouise Scott will clock their milestones.
Old Launcestonians coach Abbey Green said the Blues would be getting around Scott for her special day.
"The energy should be high and we'll be looking to fight for that win," Green said.
"She plays forward, she can also play on the wing but we mainly keep her up forward because of her leadership.
"She encourages the girls to perform. She's a team motivator and one of the most committed and dedicated women in our side so we're very grateful to have her."
Bulldogs coach Aaron Viney said Bellchambers had been a big part of the footy club in the past five years.
It will be her first game of the season and Viney noted she would have been the first in the team to reach 50 games if not for a back injury.
"She's handy for us with that bit of height, she's quite versatile, she can ruck for us and she can go forward," he said.
"Over the last few years she's helped out, she's been on the (club's) board. She's played some really good footy and been a part of the two premierships last year and also in 2018."
Viney said his group had shown good signs this season and would have benefitted from having a freshen up over the past couple of weeks.
"Our best footy can match it with every single side in the competition but just our consistency of getting it done for four quarters is what has hurt us," he said.
OLs have lost their past two encounters against Bridgenorth and Launceston but beat the Bulldogs by 45 points when the teams met in round four.
The Blues will welcome back Dana Lester and Ash Mawer (netball) and will be without star Jennifer Guy who is playing VFL for North Melbourne.
South, who were promoted to the premier competition this season, have won two games and had five defeats.
Both teams are back on the park for the first time in three weeks due to a league bye and representative footy.
"When we played them that was probably our best team game we've had all year," Green said.
She reflected on the lessons taken from the Blues' recent losses.
"We need all 20 girls on the field to gel and bond," she said.
"Obviously injuries have added to that but we need to come together more.
"So that's what we've been focusing on - gelling, bringing everybody up on the same level and looking to get that team morale back firing again."
OLs have five wins and three losses and Green feels they have a lot of potential.
"Obviously, the (Launceston) loss is a big wake-up call for us and it keeps us grounded because we know we need to work harder," she said.
"But we're still tracking along. I have no doubt in the team that we'll make it to finals."
The other big weekend clash is the top of the table encounter between Bridgenorth and Old Scotch at Bridgenorth Recreation Ground.
There will also be a fifth versus sixth Launceston, Scottsdale battle at Windsor Park.
Meanwhile in division one, top team Meander Valley hosts Deloraine who are sitting third.
Second-ranked Hillwood welcome fourth-placed Evandale and George Town are on home turf against Longford.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.