More than 40 of the state's distillers will celebrate their industry at the annual Whisky Week this August, showing off their distinctly Tasmanian spirits.
Tasmanian Whisky Week (TWW) ticket sales opened on Thursday, June 22, with a launch "whisky match dinner" at Launceston's Bluestone Bar.
Celebrating the achievements and craft of Tasmanian distillers, TWW is a celebration of the numerous Tasmanian distilleries, their spirits and whisky, promoting Tasmania as "Australia's foremost whisky region".
Since the inaugural event in 2016, Tasmanian Whisky Week has grown to include over 40 distilleries participating in events across the north and south of the state and attracting interstate and international guests.
Tasmanian Whisky and Spirit Association (TWSA) executive officer Kate Akmentins said TWW lifts the industry up and showcases Tasmania's producing power.
"This is an opportunity to show that prowess through a series of events across the state," Ms Akmentins said.
"We're getting people and products together in one place to enjoy the fruits of our distiller's labours and celebrate their work."
This year, the industry is celebrating 31 years of distilling in Tasmania and the state's status as the "whisky destination of Australia".
From its humble beginnings in 2016 - where 15 distillers and several events were held, mainly in Hobart - TWW has grown to more than 40 distillers, 25 events and over 1000 tickets available.
Those events will be held across the state, from the north to northwest, the Tasman peninsula, Launceston and Hobart.
The events in August will cover all the whisky bases, like a "Tasmania Vs Scotland" battle at the Alida Restaurant, where four Tas distillers will go head to head with the Scots, or Whisky 101 at Cinco Passiones, where drinkers will have a chance to transform into connoisseurs.
Launceston distiller Johnny Halton - who distils Transportation Whiskey, an Irish-style blend that was Australia's first single pot still whiskey - said the event was, at its heart, great fun.
"It's similar to Ireland where everyone has a bit of what they call 'craic', where they're out having a bit of fun, a bit of a good time," Mr Halton said.
"That's what it's all about as well as learning something new about whisky at the events."
Mr Halton's whiskey has an 'e' in its name, which refers to his style of grain spirit, which is distilled in Ireland, while whisky with no 'e' refers to Scottish, Canadian or Japanese grain spirits - a snippet of what one could learn at TWW's Whisky 101.
Tasmanian Whisky Week will run August 7 to 13, with the full programme and tickets available on the TWW website.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.