Tasmania logs endangered swift parrot habitat, say Greens

The Tasmanian Greens say the state government is logging forests where flocks of the endangered swift parrot were recently observed.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said flocks of up to 30 of the parrots were observed and photographed at Snow Hill, an area in Tasmania's North-East, which is an area that is a logging coupe.
"There are likely fewer than a thousand swift parrots left on earth. Yet today, in the Eastern Tier forests, Forestry Tasmania is obliterating high quality foraging and nesting habitat," Ms O'Connor said.
"During the 2022 swift parrot breeding season, the Snow Hill coupe SHO50B was the most important observed swift parrot site in Tasmania, by a very large margin," she said.
"Now the precious breeding and foraging habitat at Snow Hill is being logged, forests that the fastest parrot in the world depends on for survival."
Ms O'Connor said the government could end logging of that coupe if they wanted to and would end logging of critical parrot habitat.
Resources Minister Felix Ellis would not confirm habitat removal, but said protection of the swift parrot required a landscape management approach.
"In this context, our reserve system, which protects half of all Tasmanian forests is of significant importance," he said.
"It protects more than one million hectares of old growth area recognised as important, with parent nesting and foraging habitat."
Environment Minister Roger Jaensch said swift parrots do not return to the same places each year, and just because the swift parrots went to Snow Hill recently, it did not mean they will return this year.
"That is why we have to adopt a landscape management approach," Mr Jaensch said.
"To ensure ... there is retention of suitable sites that are known to be possible breeding areas, and there are also precautions ... to ensure that there is a management response in active areas where parrots are directly observed."
He said the government was looking out for the release of a national swift parrot recovery plan to inform Tasmania's future management response.
