The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Greens call out Liberal government's swift parrot habitat destruction

IB
By Isabel Bird
June 23 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania logs endangered swift parrot habitat, say Greens
Tasmania logs endangered swift parrot habitat, say Greens

The Tasmanian Greens say the state government is logging forests where flocks of the endangered swift parrot were recently observed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.