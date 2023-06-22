Left-over bricks, concrete and other construction materials could be crushed ready to be reused at a Mowbray Quarry if a mobile crushing plant gets the go-ahead.
Boral Construction Materials has pitched to expand its operations to include the mobile crushing plant for resource recovery.
In plans before the City of Launceston council, the crushed materials wound be used to blend with stone it already sources.
"The reuse of these materials avoids their disposal into landfill and returns them as saleable products to the market," the application said.
"For this reason, the product is considered to be sustainable and is sought by the market."
The proposal said the building materials would be sourced from demolition and construction projects within the area with excess materials.
The company's mining lease includes resources for use in the manufacture of pre-mixed concrete, building products, asphalt and road sealing and road construction projects for the wider surrounding area.
The plan said the mobile crushing plant would be located within an old pit that had been used for mining.
The mobility of the equipment means it would move around within the pit to process the stockpiles of material that enters the site.
The application said the equipment required no permanent buildings or works to use.
Mobile equipment to be used to crush and process include an excavator, front end loader, jaw impact machine, screen and tracked conveyor.
The proposal said it would operate on depending on the demand, for instance it could run for six months for a project and then stop for some time.
It is expected the plant would process 50,000 tonnes of inert material per year.
A similar green initiative was announced earlier this week. That was led by infrastructure company Fulton Hogan to recycle glass and tyres into crumb rubber bitumen was embraced by the State Government.
