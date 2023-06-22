The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tasmanian Netball League: Cavaliers, Hawks to battle at Silverdome

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated June 22 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kendall Jones and Eunice Kidmas battle for the ball in the Northern derby earlier this year. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Kendall Jones and Eunice Kidmas battle for the ball in the Northern derby earlier this year. Picture by Phillip Biggs

"This is what high-performance sport is about."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.