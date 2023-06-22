"This is what high-performance sport is about."
Northern Hawks coach Alicia Sargent summed it up perfectly when talking about Friday night's Tasmanian Netball League battle against Cavaliers.
The league's two Launceston sides are first and second and have a long history of quality contests against each other - making for a salivating contest.
"It's really exciting we've got both Launceston teams to a standard in the north of the state for netball that they can produce those really, really competitive hit-outs against each other and draw a really enthusiastic crowd," she said.
Cavaliers co-coach Lou Carter agreed: "Because they are such close games, people are keen to come along and Friday night makes it a little bit easier for people who play footy and play their own netball on Saturdays [to come] ... they are a really good fixture for two Launceston teams."
The Hawks continued their year-and-a-half long winning streak on Sunday as they constantly had two targets in attack and the whole team defended the court strongly throughout the win over Kingston.
Sargent knows her side will have to be in similar form come 8pm on Friday.
"We'll definitely have to make sure that we keep possession and look after the ball when we've got it and place it away from the defenders from Cavs," she said.
"Defensively, it's another game where we just need to bring our defensive pressure across the whole court so we can win the ball and then convert."
A tough game last weekend has warmed the Cavaliers up perfectly for the heat of the Hawks, jumping into second spot with a 58-55 win over Cripps Waratah.
Carter said her side showed great resilience in the win, having lost to last year's grand finalists earlier in the season.
"[Games like that are] extremely valuable because, all due respect to some of the other teams, you just don't get the relentless pressure and Cripps were good defensively, very good - they are good all-round but defensively, we were under the pump," Carter said.
"We had to really execute what we wanted to do to convert our turnovers, we turned over a lot of ball, we threw a lot of ball away but it was extremely valuable going into a tough game Friday night."
The Cavaliers' leader feels they will have to "bring their A-game" on Friday, after doing so last time the sides met. They led at two of the three quarter breaks but the Hawks came back and took a three-point victory.
"We're certainly there and we certainly can match with them so we learned from that game," she said.
"What we've built on since we played them is those crucial moments where we have to be composed and possess the ball and value the balls, so it's about bringing your A-game and shutting down their key players."
Both teams have players on the sidelines with long-term injuries in Deanna Wadley (Cavaliers) and Monique Dufty (Hawks).
Wadley has been "on the bike" since her injury, which included an several ligament tears and bone fractures, while Dufty returned to running this week following her Achilles tendon tear, much to the delight of the Hawks.
"It's great to see that her rehabilitation is progressing," Sargent said.
"It's always really hard when someone's got an injury and puts them out for a long time, so for Mon it was great to have her back out starting to progress through her journey back to being on the court."
