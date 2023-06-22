The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

CEO Sleepout success in Launceston

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated June 23 2023 - 9:10am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Vincent de Paul Society's chief operation officer Dr Les Baxter and event co-ordinator Wendy Harper at UTAS Stadium. Photo by Craig George
St Vincent de Paul Society's chief operation officer Dr Les Baxter and event co-ordinator Wendy Harper at UTAS Stadium. Photo by Craig George

In the rain and cold winter weather, 47 Tasmanian community leaders and business people took part in St Vincent de Paul Society's CEO sleepout to raise funds and awareness for homelessness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.