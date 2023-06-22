In the rain and cold winter weather, 47 Tasmanian community leaders and business people took part in St Vincent de Paul Society's CEO sleepout to raise funds and awareness for homelessness.
Since its inception in 2006, the CEO sleepout has evolved into a significant national community event, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars in Tasmania and millions nationally for vital support of homeless and housing stressed.
This year's successful iteration overnight on June 22 was held at two locations in Tassie for the first time: UTAS Stadium in Launceston and Bluestone Arena in Hobart.
St Vincent de Paul Society chief operation officer for Tasmania, Dr Les Baxter, slept overnight on the cold ground of UTAS stadium's western stand and said this year's participation had been exceptional so far.
"The Society extends its heartfelt gratitude to the CEOs, business owners and community leaders across Australia - but particularly here in Tasmania where winter feels like winter - who spent a sleepless night outdoors," Dr Baxter said.
"By braving the cold and discomfort to support their fellow Tasmanians in need, their unwavering dedication and passion has set an inspiring example for the whole community to follow."
The 2023 CEO Sleepout has the goal of raising $160,000 - and at the time of writing, has tallied $73,583 - with the funds heading directly to Vinnies' essential services and support to homeless Tasmanians across the state.
Dr Baxter said this was the first time CEO Sleepout has been back in full capacity after the COVID pandemic, and it was excellent to see it return in a new format, especially as "conditions for the homeless have worsened".
"This is our first attempt in a number of years and people have been really generous, and that's necessary at this time of need," he said.
"The needs are extreme - even within a short distance from this very stadium, there is a camp of homeless people who are in great distress; the whole dynamic of being homeless has changed.
"The more help we can give people, the better."
Although the sleepout event occurs for a single night, the fundraising effort continues for a further 30 days, until the end of July.
The Sleepout is Vinnies' largest fundraiser, with the national effort having already accumulated almost $7 million this year alone.
Tasmania's St Vincent de Paul Society chief executive Heather Kent said it was remarkable to see the recurring support from the CEO's each year.
"Their commitment to making a positive impact in our community is truly commendable," Ms Kent said,
"By spending a night under the stars, they are not only raising funds but also shining a light on the issue of homelessness in Tasmania.
"Their compassion and willingness to make a difference inspire us all and remind us that together, we can create lasting change."
Those wishing to donate to the CEO Sleepout can do so at https://www.ceosleepout.org.au/
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
