There's a method in the madness of St Patrick College students wearing shorts on the shortest day of the year.
They're braving the cold alongside a multitude of Tasmanians to spark conversations about mental health for Shorts Day.
SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY founder Mitch McPherson said the annual event continued to be an impactful way to bring the community together.
He said over 18,200 people had registered to BRAVE IT, ranging from Cooee to Miena to Molesworth to Dover and everywhere in between.
"Its always so humbling to see so many Tasmanians find their way to get involved from individuals to different codes of sporting clubs, government departments, large and small businesses and schools," Mr McPherson said.
The RACT jumped on board this year to host events at all it's Tasmanian branches to encourage its teams to brave the elements and step up to initiate discussions on mental health.
RACT chief operations officer Stacey Pennicott said the partnership enabled the workplace to foster an environment that encourages difficult conversations.
"Mitch and his team are invaluable allies in our concerted effort to enhance the lives of Tasmanians," Ms Pennicott said.
"We are honoured to support Shorts Day, a day committed to challenging stigmas around mental health and cultivating a culture where open discussions on mental health are encouraged not just on Shorts Day, but every day."
The theme for this year is find your way to BRAVE IT, this Shorts Day and the challenge was met.
Funds raised for the day will help SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY to continue their work in promoting positive mental health and preventing suicide through their ongoing delivery and expansion of their programs, presentations and initiatives.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
