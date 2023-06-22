The Examiner
Defence counsel Fran McCracken attacks Crown motive saying Jordan family had moved on from hatred

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 22 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 4:30pm
Defence counsel Fran McCracken. Picture Phillip Biggs.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken. Picture Phillip Biggs.
Murder victim Shane Geoffrey Barker
Murder victim Shane Geoffrey Barker

The prosecution case in the trial of a Swansea couple was inherently unlikely because it portrayed them as very sophisticated criminals and as hamfisted, sloppy and careless, a defence counsel told a Supreme Court jury.

