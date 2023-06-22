The prosecution case in the trial of a Swansea couple was inherently unlikely because it portrayed them as very sophisticated criminals and as hamfisted, sloppy and careless, a defence counsel told a Supreme Court jury.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker on August 2 2009.
Mr Barker was shot four times in the driveway with a .22 firearm and found dead inside his Campbell Town home.
Defence counsel for Ms Jordan Fran McCracken said it was being argued that the couple were careful pre-planners of a murder or bumblers who left forensic evidence behind.
"They cannot be both at the same time," she said.
The jury has heard that a .22 cartridge case was found at Mr Barker's home.
Ms McCracken said that a careful and sophisticated killer would not have told acquaintances that he had a bullet with Shane Barker's name on it or that he would get what was coming to him.
She said that the prosecution suggested a pump action .22 rifle formerly belonging to Mrs Jordan's father was the murder weapon.
"[If that was the case] would you take it to Brambletye [where their daughter Rachel Jordan lived] and wave it around in front of your son-in-law [Justin Titley]," she asked.
"Would you say it was a good gun to get rid of somebody with and point towards Campbell Town."
She said that when examined the crown case just didn't make sense.
"This crown theory is inconsistent and unlikely to have occurred, at very least it should leave you with a reasonable doubt," she said.
She said a careful sophisticated criminal would not take their mobile phone with them.
To be found guilty of murder all twelve jurors have to agree beyond reasonable doubt. If not a defendant is not guilty.
Ms McCracken said that a telephone intercept in which Mrs Jordan talked to her brother Brett Jetson demonstrated why the crown case did not make sense.
"She said 'why would we jeopardise all that we've worked so hard for'," Ms McCracken said.
"They don't achieve anything from murder and they have taken away the father of their granddaughter for reasons that don't make any sense.
"It's a bizarre picture that can't be correct and I ask you to return a verdict of not guilty."
Ms McCracken suggested key crown witness Justin Titley, Ms Jordan's partner in 2009, lied when he provided seven new pieces of evidence to police in 2016 and 2017 after the relationship broke down.
In his evidence Mr Titley said that in 2009 he did not want to throw anyone under the bus because Ms Jordan was pregnant with his child.
He later told police that Noelene Jordan told him to store his firearms properly because if anything happened to Shane Barker the first place police would go would be to Brambletye and the second would be to their home in Swansea.
He also told police that Ms Jordan told him on August 2, 2009 that she had a sixth sense that Sophie Barker would never have to go down there again [Campbell Town].
Ms McCracken suggested Mr Titley lied because he wanted to be rid of the tag of being suspect number one.
"What would a person do to be free of that, would they lie -I suggest the answer is yes."
Ms McCracken said that any suggestion that the Jordan's were in Campbell Town at the exact time of Mr Barker's death was a stretch.
She said the likelihood that police would suggest that they had opportunity was one of the reasons they lied to police about their whereabouts on August 2 and did not tell police about their trip to KFC in Launceston.
The jury has heard that the couple lied in a statutory declaration that they were in Swansea all night.
"They assumed if they told police they would in the words of Cedric Jordan 'get hassled' and Noelene Jordan was worried that they would be in the gun for it," Ms McCracken said.
She said a jury could use potentially use a lie as evidence of consciousness of guilt if it was done on purpose.
But she said there may be more than one reason why a person would tell a lie.
"I suggest you won't come up with a consciousness of guilt," she said.
"The lies weren't rational but they were genuine."
Ms McCracken began her summation of the defence case talking about the motive suggested by prosecution for the murder.
She said the Jordan family had moved on from rape allegations made by Rachel Jordan and molesting allegations in relation to Sophie Barker which Mrs Jordan made to police against Mr Barker.
Police dismissed the molesting allegation after interviewing Mr Barker and the alleged rape was never reported to police.
Ms McCracken said if the allegations were a viable motive then the Jordan family would have acted earlier in May 2008.
She said it was a big step to go from not liking your ex- husband to hating your ex-husband so intensely that your parents would kill him for you.
Justice Robert Pearce spoke to the jury saying that the ten week trial had been an endurance test.
But he said that it was more important than ever that jury members were careful and diligent. He said that a juror who had a flight booked on July 1 must not be influenced in their deliberations by the deadline.
"If there is any risk that the July 1 date will affect your deliberations I'll have to do something about it," Justice Pearce said.
He will sum up the case and provide legal directions on Friday morning.
